THE CENTRE bounce has been removed from all WAFL competitions from the 2023 season in an innovative move.

The traditional bounce of the ball has come under scrutiny in recent years, with umpires leading calls for its removal due to the potential for injury and difficulty in executing the skill.

STREAM YOUR TEAM Watch every VFL, SANFL and WAFL game LIVE

The WAFL trialled the move during pre-season matches and has decided the bounce will be removed from this season.

"The WAFC (WA Football Commission) is leading the way with this innovative move which will improve recruitment and retention of umpires," WAFC executive manager of football operations Scott Baker said.

"Removing the bounce takes away an important barrier for quality umpires, particularly good decision makers, to be fast tracked through the umpiring talent pathway.

An umpire bounces the ball before Carlton's match against Geelong in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We are very proud that the WAFL is seen as a leader in implementing changes like this to the game."

The WAFL also trialled the last-disposal rule during pre-season, but has opted not to bring that in just yet, with trials likely to continue.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The move comes just days after Geelong coach Chris Scott and St Kilda's Ross Lyon pushed for the bounce to be removed.

"My issue is it costs you some good umpires," Lyon told Fox Footy this week.

"When you talk to the umpires, (they say) there's good umpires that don't get in because they can't bounce.

"It's hard enough to get umpires as it is."

Ross Lyon addresses St Kilda players during a clash against Fremantle in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL launched a formal review of the centre bounce ahead of the 2018 season but opted to retain the tradition, with AFL chairman Richard Goyder saying at the time that the centre bounce is "uniquely engrained in the fabric of our game".

The AFL's review came after a 2017 survey revealed 15 of 18 AFL coaches wanted to get rid of the centre bounce.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

The bounce has never been a feature of AFLW matches, with the smaller ball in that competition contributing to the decision, while it was scrapped from the boys' national under-18 competition in 2017.

Umpires in the AFL used to bounce the ball at all stoppages around the ground, but a rule change in 2013 restricted the bounce to the start of quarters and restarting play after a goal.

AFL umpires have been empowered to recall inaccurate centre bounces since 2009.