IT’S STILL a bit early to be looking at downgrading and upgrading rookies. Switching some players who aren't cutting the mustard is still the play this week. Just.

This is probably the last chance for AFL Fantasy Classic coaches to make some fix-up trades. These are usually the mid-priced players whose performances leave a little to be desired. James Worpel, Finn Callaghan and Dom Sheed are popular midfield selections but their scores are down on what was expected by their owners.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Moving one down and one up is the play some coaches will be looking at.

Finn Callaghan during the Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide clash at Giants Stadium in round one, March 19 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

With Jacob van Rooyen scoring 76 on debut and some other cheap players on the cusp of selection, you can move closer to a guns 'n' rookies make up and set your team up for long-term success.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Roy is big on moving players who are letting your team down and is very happy with his return to form scoring 2212 which ranked him 351st for round three.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

1:00 - How did the Warne Dawgs snag victory over Calvinator?

4:20 - With a score of 2212, Roy rocketed up the rankings.

7:50 - Calvin's -3 list is long, but premiums Andrew Brayshaw and Rory Laird were his biggest let downs.

10:45 - Jack Ziebell was a popular in last week but didn't quite perform in an easy match up.

13:00 - Jack Macrae and Bailey Smith could gain DPP.

17:30 - Once again Harry Sheezel gets the five votes for the Cash Cow of the Year.

19:20 - Another ruck goes down with Darcy Cameron out for a few weeks with a MCL injury.

23:00 - Is there a concern with Liam Stocker?

27:20 - Keep an eye out for Josh Fahey who scored 171 in the VFL for GWS.

30:00 - Oscar Steene is Collingwood's only fit ruck, what did he score in the VFL?

32:00 - The fix up move of Charlie Constable to Tom Stewart or Will Day is what The Traders would do.

36:00 - After three weeks of data, Roy gives his pass/fail marks on some popular mid-priced players. Dom Sheed, James Worpel and Finn Callaghan owners may not like what they hear.

40:15 - Clayton Oliver is the premium pick of the year.

44:30 - Popular trades are analysed this week with The Traders revealing their rage trades.

46:30 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

51:10 - If Jack Bytel gets back in, he's a downgrade option from a failed mid-pricer.

54:30 - Do we hold Tom Mitchell from here?

59:15 - Is Toby Nankervis the real deal?

1:05:35 - Lockout times to know for the Easter weekend of footy.

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.