The fun and games continued in the ruck department with popular Tristan Xerri/Max Gawn replacement Darcy Cameron (RUC/FWD, $719,000) going down with a knee injury that will keep him on the sidelines for a number of weeks.

With Mason Cox also missing due to injury, Cameron looked a great option as solo ruck after scoring 109 the previous week and given his recent scoring history when nominated as the Pies number one ruck. A massive blow for coaches wasting their third trade in three weeks in the big man department.

Darcy Cameron (left) and Toby Nankervis compete in the ruck during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Huge news dropped just three minutes prior to the bounce of the ball between the Hawks and Roos last Saturday, with popular pick and trade target Luke Davies Uniacke (MID, $860,000) becoming a late, late withdrawal due to a calf complaint. It triggered a panicked scramble through the community with many coaches receiving the news too late to make adjustments. Thankfully, if that was the case, coaches resisted the temptation to trade as he should be back this week and remains a great selection as his breakeven of 81 suggests.

It wasn't a week where spending the big bucks paid off, with only one of the big three firing - and when I say firing, I should say reached a par type score by their standards. Clayton Oliver (MID, $1.04M) managed a serviceable 111 in a tough match up with the Swans, leaving his average at a healthy 128, while Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $982,000) and Rory Laird (MID, $966,000) both faced one of their least preferred opponents and scored 90 and 83 respectively.

In more positive news, three of the big boys who were disappointing last week bounced back in a big way, led by the highest scoring player of the round, Sam Docherty (DEF, $950,000). The superstar Blue collected 39 possessions against the Giants and took 10 marks for 136. James Sicily (DEF, $909,000) took a whopping 18 marks for a score of 132 against the Roos and Docker ruck Sean Darcy (RUC, $781,000) was thankfully the number one man in middle again again and took full advantage of the easiest match-up in the book with 52 hit outs and 128 points against the Eagles.

MOST TRADED IN

Jacob van Rooyen (FWD, $238,000)

Will Day (DEF, $671,000)

Tom Stewart (DEF, $757,000)

Josh Fahey (DEF/MID, $200,000)

Clayton Oliver (MID, $1.04m)

MOST TRADED OUT

Charlie Constable (DEF/MID, $422,000)

Finn Callaghan (MID, $474,000)

James Worpel (MID, $559,000)

Darcy Cameron (RUC/FWD, $719,000)

Mattaes Phillipou (MID/FWD, $329,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Harry Sheezel (FWD, $577,000) +$111,000

Will Day (DEF, $671,000) +$68,000

Kade Chandler (FWD, $393,000) +$65,000

Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $448,000) +$64,000

Cam Mackenzie (MID, $404,000) +$57,000

Learn More Michael Barlow Medal: The best R3 cash cows Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round three Michael Barlow Medal votes

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Alex Witherden (DEF, $705,000) -$78,000

Travis Boak (MID, $722,000) -$69,000

Lachie O’Brien (MID, $440,000) -$66,000

Tom Hawkins (FWD, $556,000) -$65,000

Isaac Heeney (FWD, $689,000) -$57,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Harry Sheezel (FWD, $577,000) -21

Jacob van Rooyen (FWD, $238,0000) -10

Darcy Wilmot (DEF, $309,000) -5

Anthony Caminiti (FWD, $297,000) -5

Kade Chandler (FWD, $393,000) -3

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Max Gawn (RUC, $849,000) 170

Alex Witherden (DEF, $705,000) 151

Travis Boak (MID, $722,000) 149

Rory Laird (MID, $966,000) 144

Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $982,000) 135

Learn More On the chopping block: The Traders' early R4 moves Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round four



STOCKS UP

Will Day (DEF, $671,000)

The pre-season breakout target is doing just that! The young Hawk continued his transition to the midfield with 15 CBA and his scoring reflected that with 29 touches, 11 marks and four tackles for a season high 128. He now has a breakeven of just 24 and is averaging an impressive 106 leading into his match-up with the Cats. His ownership continues to rise, currently sitting at 27 per cent, so if you aren't on yet, best do so while he still provides great value.

Tom Stewart (DEF, $757,000)

The star Cat was a surprise inclusion following an early return from injury. He didn't miss a beat against the Suns despite his teams lacklustre performance, with 29 touches and 13 marks for an impressive 126. He is a bargain price following his round one injury in which he scored 14 from just 12 per cent game time and now carries a breakeven of 106, suggesting he has basically bottomed out leading into his game against the Hawks.

Nick Daicos (DEF, $846,000)

Every week we hear the media and clubs talk about how they are going to stop the young star, but so far, no team has even been able to slow him. The ball magnet added another 33 touches to his season tally against the Tigers to go with five marks to finish on an even 100. His price continues to rise, but he still presents some value given his breakeven of 84.

Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against Geelong in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $813,000)

The big Pig stepped up in the absence of Max Gawn with an impressive performance against the Swans. He's starting to look a lot like the Grundy of old with his run and spread from the contest and his numbers reflected that, with 21 possessions, five marks, three tackles and 25 hit outs for 106. He has six per cent ownership and a breakeven of 95, making him an option to replace Darcy Cameron.

Josh Kelly (MID, $899,000)

If you are after a unique premium, the Giants midfielder is back in his best role playing on the inside and the results on the weekend speak for themselves. Coming off a concussion break, Kelly didn't miss a beat, with 29 touches, three marks, nine tackles and a goal for 126. He has just two per cent ownership and a breakeven of 100. He has a couple of nice match-ups ahead with games against the Bombers and Hawks.

STOCKS DOWN

Finn Callaghan (MID, $474,000)

The talented young Giant started the season in impressive fashion with a score of 83 but he dropped off quickly in the next two with 61 and 48, with his most recent game consisting of 13 possessions and four marks from 86 per cent TOG. He has a breakeven of 48 and is certainly a player you can look to upgrade sooner rather than later.

James Worpel (MID, $559,000)

After a great start to the year playing predominately in midfield with 96, he has slowly been pushed out and his scores have reflected that with 82 and 57 in his most recent game, which consisted of 15 touches, four marks and just one tackle. Forty per cent of the competition have a big decision to make on a player with a breakeven that now sits at 51.

Dom Sheed (MID, $613,000)

The returning Eagle continues to just hit his breakeven, but it's not what you take a punt on a mid-pricer for. He had his third straight score in the 70s with a 72 coming from 22 possessions, three marks and two tackles. He has a tough stretch of games ahead for the undermanned Eagles with games against the Demons, Cats and Power, who are all hard to score against.

Dom Sheed evades Hugh Greenwood during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jason Horne-Francis (FWD/MID, $567,000)

After a ripping start to the year with a BOG performance where he had 25 touches, a goal and scored 90, the Power recruit has dropped off significantly despite still having a great role with high CBAs. After a 42 in week two, he backed it up with 16 touches, no marks and a score of 68. Over the past two weeks, he has a combined total of two points in the fourth quarter.

Andrew McGrath (DEF, $719,000)

The Bombers' vice-captain was touted as under-priced to begin the season, but it appears he was in fact fairly priced after recording scores of 81, 88 and 79, with the most recent causing a high degree of frustration for his coaches given the match up with the Saints who have given up huge points to opposition defenders so far this year. After getting off to a hot start, he went missing for extended periods, eventually collecting 24 possessions and six marks with just one tackle. He would be considered a luxury trade for his 20 per cent of frustrated coaches and has a breakeven of 89.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub.