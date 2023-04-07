Darcy Macpherson in action during the R3 match between Gold Coast and Geelong at Heritage Bank Stadium, on April 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

A MOVE to defence fits right in with Darcy Macpherson's "chip on the shoulder" personality and might just be resurrecting the Gold Coast utility's career.

Macpherson was overlooked in the 2015 national draft and since being scooped up by the Suns in the ensuing rookie draft has fought and scrapped for every game he's played.

Taken as an inside midfielder, the 25-year-old has mixed his time between the middle of the ground and the half-forward line for most of his eight seasons with the Suns.

However, out of Stuart Dew's best 22 early last year, Macpherson made the move to defence, where he impressed in the VFL and was rewarded with the final four senior games of the season.

With an entire pre-season to train there, the Victorian has flourished early in 2023, playing three strong games that culminated in a 24-disposal outing against Geelong on Sunday, where he more importantly kept Tyson Stengle goalless.

Darcy Macpherson gets a handball away during the R3 match between Gold Coast and Geelong at Heritage Bank Stadium, on April 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Macpherson said he was all aboard the move once Dew raised it.

"I just took it with open arms and backed myself in," he said.

"It does feel like a start to a new career, which is great, a breath of fresh air. I'm loving it.

"I don't feel as much pressure, I see the game better down there, it's just my mentality to stop my opponent getting a kick, that's how I've lived my life, on that edge, chip on the shoulder type of stuff."

Only David Swallow, Sam Day, Alex Sexton, Sean Lemmens and Touk Miller have been at the Suns longer than Macpherson, who has now played 75 games.

At the end of 2021 things could have been different though, as the club and player explored a possible move that could suit both parties.

Macpherson ultimately refused though, sticking it out at the club that drafted him and having his deal extended.

"They gave me an opportunity. It was looking pretty thin there after draft night and then we got to the rookie draft and they took me," he said.

Stuart Dew and Darcy Macpherson embrace after a R3 Gold Coast win over the Western Bulldogs on April 7, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

"I was over the moon and knew once I got to a club I'd do everything I could to put my hand up and play footy.

"I'm a loyal guy, I love the people at the club and love how it's evolved and is heading in the right direction.

"That success is not too far away, and I want to be here for that and contribute the best way I can.

"It's my eighth year, it's a fair stint from where I came from in that rookie draft.

"I'm always thinking how can I get better? Your spot's never safe, I've been in and out of the side, so I'm just making the most of it while I'm here and leaving no stone unturned.

"I'll fight and scrap until the end."