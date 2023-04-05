The AFL Umpires Association (AFLUA), via the Jeff Crouch Foundation, has made a generous donation of $8,800 to the Melbourne Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

The Jeff Crouch Foundation was established in 1995 to perpetuate Jeff’s memory. Jeff umpired 182 VFL games, including 15 finals and five VFL grand finals.



Jeff, who passed away in 1994, was a past President, Life Member, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and an inaugural member of the AFLUA Hall of Fame.



He was also the Appeal Director for the Melbourne Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal for 15 years, during which time millions of dollars were raised for the charitable organisation.



AFLUA CEO Rob Kerr said that the umpires were proud to continue to support the work that Crouch did for the Good Friday Appeal.



“Jeff did such important work for the Good Friday Appeal and it is only fitting that the umpiring group continue to honour his contribution by supporting such a worthy cause,” said Kerr.



“The AFL Umpires, like most Victorians and parents, are in awe of the amazing work the Royal Children’s hospital does and pleased to be able to contribute to such a great cause.”



Over the past 10 years the AFLUA have donated more than $61,000 with this year’s donation being the largest to date.