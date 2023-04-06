Nine-year-old Claudia poses for a photograph with Alastair Clarkson and Michael Voss during a Good Friday media opportunity at the Royal Children's Hospital on April 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL is pleased to announce that general public tickets for the North Melbourne vs Carlton Good Friday 'SuperClash' on April 7 have sold out.

Club, AFL and stadium members will be able to access their membership entitlement areas by scanning their memberships.

The game is played in support of the Royal Children's Hospital's Good Friday Appeal.

Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said the sell-out was a great result for both clubs and the Royal Children's Hospital.

"We thank the fans for rallying behind this important match – it will be a fantastic game with vital funds raised for the Royal Children's Hospital," Rogers said.

"I also encourage all members to turn up and support the Good Friday Appeal – it is an extremely worthy cause and one we are proud to get behind at the footy.

"It's the first time this game has sold out, which is a testament to the hard work North Melbourne has done in building this blockbuster match."