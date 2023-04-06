Sam Walsh looks on during Carlton's official team photo day at Ikon Park on February 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON superstar Sam Walsh looks set for a return to action in Gather Round next week, with a case of unlucky timing ensuring he won't make his long-awaited comeback against North Melbourne on Good Friday.

Walsh did a significant running session with Blues high-performance staff on Wednesday as he nears full fitness following a serious back injury he has dealt with since last August, but had already been ruled out of contention for round four.

Carlton has a six-day turnaround between this Friday's clash with North Melbourne and next Thursday night's bout with Adelaide to kickstart Gather Round, all but ensuring Walsh would be forced to miss another week.

But the Blues then have a lengthy 10-day break between a round five fixture against the Crows and their next clash against St Kilda the following Sunday, enabling Walsh the additional recovery time needed to play successive matches.

Carlton will be forced into at least two changes for this week's clash with North Melbourne, with wingman Blake Acres suspended and with small forward Matt Owies dealing with a hamstring injury.

Matt Kennedy and Jack Martin remain at least another week away from returning from respective calf injuries, though both could join Walsh in making their comebacks in a Thursday night blockbuster against Adelaide in Gather Round.

"He won't play this week," Carlton coach Michael Voss said of Walsh on Thursday.

"We've been pretty steadfast in our position with him. We've taken a pretty steady approach and he's had some milestones that he's had to achieve and we've stuck to those milestones.

Sam Walsh in action during the R20 match between Carlton and Adelaide on July 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"One of those last milestones was being able to train again fully yesterday. He was able to do that, so barring him not pulling up well from that particular session – which I'm led to believe he's OK – then he'll play next week.

"(Kennedy) won't play either. He fell just a little bit short. He'll be available next week, but he wasn't able to get the required work in yesterday. We'll just take a pretty low-risk approach to it.

"Another person needs to step up and get the job done. It's been a real signature part of our team, when one man goes down the next man comes in. We've been a pretty settled side, but unfortunately Matty hasn't come up."