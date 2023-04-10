CARLTON has opted to challenge the one-match ban handed to star forward Harry McKay.

McKay was cited for striking North Melbourne young gun Harry Sheezel on Good Friday, with the incident graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

The Match Review Officer's finding triggered an automatic one-match suspension, which would see McKay miss Thursday night's Gather Round opener against the Crows in Adelaide.

McKay helped the Blues to their win over North by kicking four goals, while Charlie Curnow booted six.

McKay will join Tom Lynch at the Tribunal this week after the Richmond forward's hit on Western Bulldogs defender Alex Keath on Saturday was graded as careless, severe impact and high contact, triggering a ban of at least three games.

Keath was left concussed by the incident in the first quarter at the MCG and was subbed out of the match.

However, Lynch's impending ban could well be of less concern than the right foot injury he suffered in the five-point loss to the Dogs, which is set to sideline him for some time.

The MRO finding on Sunday came just hours after the Tigers confirmed Lynch will undergo surgery, with a timeline on his return to become clearer after he goes under the knife.

In other MRO news on Sunday, Adelaide's Jake Soligo has escaped a ban for making unnecessary contact with an umpire and can pay a $1500 fine if he accepts an early guilty plea.