Lachie Whitfield in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Hawthorn in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE LAST few players on the ground are becoming an issue for AFL Fantasy Classic coaches with a lot of popular cash cows posting sub-50 scores on the weekend.

Coaches need to get them off the field ASAP.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

The best way to do this is via a downgrade and upgrade. A simple example is Roy's move this week of trading Ollie Hollands to Matt Roberts which allows him to trade Kade Chandler to Zak Butters.

Roy's move ticks the box of moving cash cows who have got close to their peak in price while grabbing a new rookie coming through and upgrading to an under-priced premium.

Zak Butters celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

This move is further supported by Roy being able to move Harry Sheezel into the back line after picking up dual-position status. He's much more comfortable playing a rookie in the midfield or the forward line than one in defence.

Catch the analysis of the new dual-position upgrades, the best new cash cows and the trading strategy for the long Anzac round of footy with the latest episode of The Traders' AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

2:00 - Warnie was the top scorer of the week, but you needed more than 2100 to call it a good week.

5:00 - Tim English was Calvin's captain and he's pretty chuffed about it.

8:00 - Roy explains what a rocket is as he successfully launched one at Connor Rozee and he responded.

14:15 - James Sicily only had one kick-in on the weekend.

18:55 - Once again, Harry Sheezel gets the five votes in the Michael Barlow Medal for the cash cow of the year.

20:30 - News of the week which includes some sore bodies like Reuben Ginbey.

26:00 - Zach Merrett has been offered a week by the MRO but will challenge it at the Tribunal.

28:30 - The new dual-position players are discussed including the added forward status for Bailey Smith and Lachie Whitfield picking up defender.

33:40 - Is it a hold or trade on Tom Green?

37:00 - Downgrade targets of the week are headlined by Matt Roberts.

42:15 - Most traded in and out players so far.

44:20 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

47:00 - Is Jason Johannisen a legitimate option?

52:10 - Should coaches hold Luke Davies-Uniacke?

58:05 - Is the Marcus Bontempelli tag an issue?

1:02:45 - Warnie discusses the important times that you need to know for the Anzac round.

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.