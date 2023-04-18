MORE than 74,000 people were crammed into SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, when the Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams last October, but not many were sitting in a state of limbo like Will Setterfield.

Wearing a Cooper Kupp No. 10 jersey inside the most expensive stadium ever built, the out-of-contract midfielder was nestled in next to Carlton teammates Sam Walsh, Zac Fisher and Paddy Dow, waiting to hear if his fate had been sealed.

The clock was ticking down less than 48 hours out from the trade deadline and he was still waiting. But he wouldn't have to wait much longer. By the time Setterfield had made it back to the hotel, his manager, Matt Bain from TLA Worldwide, was on the phone.

It was done. Carlton had agreed to trade the big-bodied midfielder and pick No.68 to Essendon in exchange for a future fourth-round pick. Bain had just left a café in Carlton where Blues list manager Nick Austin and Essendon list manager Adrian Dodoro had agreed to terms.

Will Setterfield, Sam Draper, Dyson Heppell and Peter Wright during Essendon's official team photo day at The Hangar on February 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Setterfield had the fresh start he was searching for, following several long-distance phone calls with new Essendon coach Brad Scott and Dodoro, who had tracked the Albury boy in the VFL last season and had a clear role in mind.

After playing 34 games across his first two seasons at Princes Park following his move from Greater Western Sydney at the end of 2018, Setterfield fell out of favour under David Teague in 2021 and then struggled to cement a spot in Michael Voss’ midfield last year, following the arrival of George Hewett and Adam Cerra.

But now five games into his career in red and black, the 24-year-old is back playing as an inside midfielder and doing what Will Brodie did at Fremantle in 2022, producing tremendous return on investment after originally being drafted by the Giants at pick No. 5 back in 2016.

"I never lost any belief. I struggled last year at times being in and out of the side. But I just never lost any belief in my ability," Setterfield told AFL.com.au at the Adelaide Oval after the 27-point win over Melbourne on Saturday.

"I had great conversations with Scotty throughout the trade period and when I started. Gia [Daniel Giansiracusa] has been great as mids coach. They've just backed me in the whole time and for me that's given me a lot of confidence. I went to work over the pre-season and then just felt ready come the start of the season to play a role in the team.

"I certainly had doubts at some point – every player does at times – but I never lost that inner belief. My last two games at Carlton in the midfield, I played two of my best games for the club. That just held me in good stead; I just knew I could do it still.

"I never doubted myself over the pre-season, I just thought to myself I was going to make it work, work hard and go after it. There was no point holding anything back. This is my third club. I guess that's the way I approached it."

The Caulfield Grammar product has carried the form from his final two senior outings for Carlton – 26 disposals and five clearances against Melbourne in round 22, 24 and six against Collingwood in round 23 – into his first season at The Hangar, where he is averaging 22.8 disposals, 7.2 tackles (No.4 in the AFL), 7.2 score involvements and five clearances per game.

Setterfield had plenty of suitors when he left GWS, but not many options last year. He knows this is his last chance to make it in the AFL. Five games don't make a season, but his intent is clear right now with Champion Data rating him as one of the most improved players in the competition, rising from 4.9 points per game in 2022 to 12.7 – the biggest spike at Tullamarine.

Setterfield's snap ignites Dons Will Setterfield snaps home this silky running goal to bring his side to within a kick

"I'm a realist, this was my last opportunity," Setterfield said. "I turn 25 this year, this is my third club, so I was open about that and accepted that. It released me in a way, rather than holding me back. I have a great opportunity here at a great footy club to build a career here, which I feel like I can do."

While Setterfield has made an instant impact for the Bombers, Scott has led a side that won only one of its first seven games in 2022 – and just seven across the season before sacking Ben Rutten – to four wins from five games back in the coaches’ box, claiming his biggest scalp yet at Essendon on Saturday when the Dons beat 2021 premiers Melbourne at Adelaide Oval.

Will Setterfield is chased by Christian Petracca and Tom McDonald during the round five match between Essendon and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on April 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"The club has had a lot of belief since Scotty has come in. He has just empowered everyone to play to their strengths, bring energy. We've got a lot of youth out there. Each player is doing the little things right and playing to their strengths on the back of that," he said.

"He is very measured as a coach, doesn't give away a whole lot. He backs his players in so much and gives you so much belief. He just instils confidence, and you just know he's got your back at the end. No matter what happens, win, lose or draw, he always has our back. He is a great coach."

Setterfield played his final game in navy Blue in the VFL in front of just under a thousand people in Moreton Bay. He will play his next game for Essendon in front of just under 100,000 people at the MCG on Anzac Day. He is no longer in limbo.