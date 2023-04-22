PORT Adelaide gets a chance to continue building form when it hosts an injury-hit West Coast at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
Rhett Bazzo has been named as the Eagles' sub, while Dylan Williams will be the Power's 23rd man.
The Power have improved to 3-2 on the back of important wins over Sydney and the Western Bulldogs, following a difficult start to the season.
They have an opportunity to make it three straight as the Eagles, smashed by injuries early in the campaign, visit the Adelaide Oval.
West Coast is 1-4 and has lost each of its past three games by at least 40 points.
Port goes in without Charlie Dixon (knee) and the axed Scott Lycett, with Brynn Teakle and debutant Ollie Lord coming in alongside captain Tom Jonas.
The Eagles have been hit by further injuries with Elliot Yeo and Noah Long sidelined, but do welcome back skipper Luke Shuey.
Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Port Adelaide: Dylan Williams
West Coast: Rhett Bazzo
Greater Western Sydney (2-3) and Brisbane (3-2) clash at Manuka Oval on Saturday afternoon.
Brent Daniels and Harry Perryman are back for the Giants, while Jack Gunston returns for the Lions after he was managed last week.
The final game on Saturday is a Grand Final rematch between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium.
The Cats return to their home ground for the first time this season as they face a Swans outfit also hit by injuries.
Aaron Francis is set to play his first game for the Swans, while Gary Rohan and Jon Ceglar are in for the Cats, replacing Tyson Stengle and Rhys Stanley.