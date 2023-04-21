Mitch Lewis looks on during Hawthorn's official team photo day at Waverley Park on February 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN key forward Mitch Lewis is set to return from a knee injury next weekend, but a decision won't be made on whether he faces the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium or Casey in Wonthaggi until later next week.

The 24-year-old hasn't played since suffering a different knee injury in round 20 last season, ending a breakout 2022 campaign with 37 goals on the board from 15 appearances.

Lewis had banked an impressive pre-season on the track before spraining his anterior cruciate ligament in late January, which has delayed his start to the year by six rounds.

He suffered a minor setback on his other knee last month, delaying his return by a week or two, but is now ready to resume after a frustrating start to 2023.

Speaking ahead of this Sunday's game against Adelaide in Launceston, Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell said Lewis was pushing for this weekend but the club won't rush him back into the senior side if he is not physically ready to perform after missing the first few months of the year.

"He wasn't available this week, much to his disappointment. I think he would have called himself available, but our medical team have been really strong that next week is his first week as potentially available," Mitchell said on Friday morning.

"We'll see how he gets through. He'll have three sessions before the next game – one of those will be quite significant – making sure that he trains well and recovers well from that to put his hand up for selection next week."

Luckless ruckman Max Lynch is set to return for his first senior game of the year at the expense of off-season signing Lloyd Meek.

Lynch has made a dominant start to the season in the VFL, amassing 43 hitouts and 18 disposals last week after registering 34 hitouts, 19 touches and two goals the week earlier on Easter Monday.

Meek has had a patchy start to his time at Waverley Park since crossing from Fremantle in a deadline day trade that sent Jaeger O'Meara back to Western Australia.

Lloyd Meek after Hawthorn's match against Geelong in R4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

After beginning the season behind Meek in the pecking order, Ned Reeves has led the ruck in the past three weeks, averaging 29.3 hitouts per game.

"We had a pretty honest conversation with the rucks last week. Obviously Ned really stood up and had a fantastic game," Mitchell said.

"Max has worked really hard and his past two games in particular at Box Hill he has been the dominant big man. He was giving himself a lot of chances earlier in the year and getting his hands on a lot of footy, but not actually finishing work.

"His physicality around the ball has been really good in the last two weeks at Box Hill. We'll make a decision later today on the second ruck."

Changkuoth Jiath and Max Lynch compete for the ball during Hawthorn's intraclub match at La Trobe University on February 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Dual All-Australian Chad Wingard is expected to be fit to face the Crows despite being substituted out of Sunday's narrow loss to Greater Western Sydney with a lacerated tongue, which required surgery on Monday.

"I just saw him then and he has lost a little bit of weight; he hasn't been able to eat for a few days. We expect him to get through training and come into the side and hopefully play a full game," Mitchell said.

"He has had some rotten luck but handled it really well. While it has been horrible it is the fastest healing part of the body. We expect him to be available."