Tom Hawkins celebrates a goal during the round six clash between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium on April 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG has continued its impressive run of improving form with a thumping 20.10 (130) to 5.7 (37) win against Sydney at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night, bringing back memories of the 81-point belting handed out in the 2022 Grand Final.

After a 0-3 start to the season that stretched to a round four half-time deficit against Hawthorn, it's been all systems go for the reigning premiers with the round six result the most impressive so far.

A lot has been said of the 2022 season decider and there's no question the Swans were keen to make amends for their poor showing that day, but the Cats refused to give them a chance to get their best football flowing.

Jeremy Cameron finished with five goals and now has 26 from the first six matches of 2023, unbelievably putting him on pace for a 100+ goal season if he maintains this rate through the home and away games.

Fellow forward Tom Hawkins also kicked five goals and his re-found form is a key factor in Geelong's turnaround over the past three weeks.

The Swans found themselves facing a six-goal deficit at half-time and could have been expected to come out with all guns blazing, ready to throw everything into the contest, however they were only able to add three behinds to their score through the entire second half.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:03 Simpson gives Cats perfect start in injury return Sam Simpson gets on the board instantly in his first match back in over 600 days

00:47 Blicavs brilliance gets Cats another Mark Blicavs shows his full set of skills with a brilliant snap from distance

00:34 Close keeps clinical Cats rolling Brad Close gets on the board after terrific Geelong ball movement

00:45 Hulking Hawkins adds to Geelong dominance Tom Hawkins shows his strength with a remarkable goal in the second term

00:32 Heeney hits it sweetly with classy finish Isaac Heeney gets the Swans a vital goal with this clever finish on the run

00:37 Potential MRO trouble for Cats star following bump on Fox Mitch Duncan will face a nervous wait after this incident against Sydney

GEELONG 6.3 11.3 18.5 20.10 (130)

SYDNEY 2.0 5.4 5.5 5.7 (37)

GOALS

Geelong: Hawkins 5, Cameron 5, Simpson 2, O.Henry 2, Close 2, Tuohy, Rohan, Dangerfield, Blicavs

Sydney: Hayward 2, Stephens, Papley, Heeney