GEELONG has continued its impressive run of improving form with a thumping 20.10 (130) to 5.7 (37) win against Sydney at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night, bringing back memories of the 81-point belting handed out in the 2022 Grand Final.
After a 0-3 start to the season that stretched to a round four half-time deficit against Hawthorn, it's been all systems go for the reigning premiers with the round six result the most impressive so far.
A lot has been said of the 2022 season decider and there's no question the Swans were keen to make amends for their poor showing that day, but the Cats refused to give them a chance to get their best football flowing.
Jeremy Cameron finished with five goals and now has 26 from the first six matches of 2023, unbelievably putting him on pace for a 100+ goal season if he maintains this rate through the home and away games.
Fellow forward Tom Hawkins also kicked five goals and his re-found form is a key factor in Geelong's turnaround over the past three weeks.
The Swans found themselves facing a six-goal deficit at half-time and could have been expected to come out with all guns blazing, ready to throw everything into the contest, however they were only able to add three behinds to their score through the entire second half.
GEELONG 6.3 11.3 18.5 20.10 (130)
SYDNEY 2.0 5.4 5.5 5.7 (37)
GOALS
Geelong: Hawkins 5, Cameron 5, Simpson 2, O.Henry 2, Close 2, Tuohy, Rohan, Dangerfield, Blicavs
Sydney: Hayward 2, Stephens, Papley, Heeney