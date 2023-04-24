Mitch Georgiades marks the ball during the R1 match between Port Adelaide and Brisbane at Adelaide Oval on March 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide holds some fears forward Mitch Georgiades may have suffered a season-ending knee injury, while defender Kane Farrell has a broken cheekbone.

Georgiades, who hasn't featured in AFL ranks since round two, was hurt in the SANFL.

The 22-year-old is having scans after receiving mixed initial diagnosis.

The Perth-born attacker, who comes out of contract at season's end, landed awkwardly after taking a mark.

"Potentially missing 12 months of football, that certainly has significant impact on a person," Port assistant coach Nathan Bassett told reporters on Monday.

"We will find out more later on today and hopefully it's good news.

"One doctor thinks it's good news. The other doctor is less positive."

Farrell will miss about three games, including Friday night's early-season litmus test against ladder-leader St Kilda, due to the injury suffered in Saturday's win over West Coast.

Port downed West Coast by 40 points, its fourth win of the season putting it in sixth position on the ladder.

But Bassett said a true test loomed with a Friday night date against the Saints at Marvel Stadium.

Spearhead Charlie Dixon's knee injury will be put to a test later in the week to determine his availability.

Charlie Dixon gets work on his knee during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

And captain and full-back Tom Jonas has accepted a one-game suspension for rough conduct after his bump on West Coast's Jai Culley.

Which all leaves Bassett and his fellow coaches with selection issues at both ends of the ground for the match against the pace-setting Saints, the only club currently with five wins from six starts.

"They have certainly performed very strongly," Bassett said.

"Defensively, they're very well organised and they're difficult to score against."