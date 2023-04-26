Tim Taranto after Richmond's loss to Melbourne in R6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NICK DAICOS has moved to a commanding 12-point lead in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award after his magnificent performance on Anzac Day against Essendon.

Daicos picked up the maximum 10 votes for the second week in a row after he claimed the Anzac Day medal on Tuesday, with Steele Sidebottom, Jordan De Goey and Darcy Moore also in the votes for the Pies.

>>SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Kyle Langford and Mason Redman (both one vote) were the only Bombers to poll.

Daicos is now 12 points clear of Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli and Geelong's Jeremy Cameron.

In Monday night's game, Richmond's Tim Taranto polled nine votes despite his side's loss to Melbourne. Taranto was one of eight players to poll, with Jack Viney (six votes) the leader for Melbourne.

Bontempelli moved to equal second after he took home 10 votes for his 31 disposals, 10 tackles, eight clearances and two goals in the Bulldogs' 49-point win over Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

Six players took home perfect votes in round six; Patrick Dangerfield was awarded 10 in Geelong's thrashing of Sydney, while Connor Rozee, Charlie Cameron and Jack Sinclair were also awarded perfect 10s.

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

7 Adam Treloar (WB)

6 Bailey Williams (WB)

5 Jack Macrae (WB)

1 Liam Jones (WB)

1 Aaron Naughton (WB)

Sparks fly before first bounce in Lobb return Rory Lobb is given an immediate welcome against his former Fremantle teammates

Scott rewarded following brilliant Bulldogs pressure Anthony Scott gets on the scoreboard after a brilliant chase-down tackle

Fremantle fires back with superb Jackson snap Luke Jackson shows his full range of skills with a clever finish from the contest

Williams' candy-selling special keeps Dogs barking Bailey Williams gets on the scoreboard after a terrific individual effort

Lobb hits back with goal after hostile reception Ex-Docker Rory Lobb gets one up on his former side with this important major in the second term

Scintillating end-to-end footy finishes with Frederick class Michael Frederick keeps Fremantle within touching distance with a terrific running snap

Bont speccy and goal puts icing on cake Marcus Bontempelli takes a fantastic mark as the Bulldogs extend their lead late

Bontempelli leads from the front in mesmerising performance Marcus Bontempelli fires on all cylinders to lead the Bulldogs to a commanding win

Highlights: Fremantle v Western Bulldogs The Dockers and Bulldogs clash in round six

Full post-match, R6: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round six's match against Western Bulldogs

Full post-match, R6: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round six's match against Fremantle

Mini-Match: Fremantle v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Dockers and Bulldogs clash in round six

Port Adelaide v West Coast

10 Connor Rozee (PORT)

7 Jeremy Finlayson (PORT)

7 Bailey J Williams (WCE)

2 Zak Butters (PORT)

2 Willem Drew (PORT)

1 Tim Kelly (WCE)

1 Dan Houston (PORT)

Rozee switches on Power with classy finish Connor Rozee kicks a brilliant goal on the run from 50m early in the first quarter

Luckless Eagle goes down again early West Coast's Luke Shuey is helped off by medical staff from this tackle

Sweet Lord: Power debutant kicks first AFL goal Port Adelaide's Ollie Lord lands his maiden career major with this beauty

Marshall subbed out with head knock concern Port Adelaide forward Todd Marshall exits the game after this incident in the second quarter

Is Port skipper in trouble for this bump? West Coast's Jai Culley comes from the field after Tom Jonas bump

Remarkable Rioli bends one against former side West Coast's Junior Rioli slots a ripper close to the boundary

Darling wins race as Sherrin has a rest West Coast forward Jack Darling kicks an unusual goal as the footy stops during live play

Full post-match, R6: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round six's match against Port Adelaide

Full post-match, R6: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round six's match against West Coast

Highlights: Port Adelaide v West Coast The Power and Eagles clash in round six

Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v West Coast Extended highlights of the Power and Eagles clash in round six

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane

10 Charlie Cameron (BL)

7 Josh Kelly (GWS)

4 Jack Payne (BL)

3 Daniel Rich (BL)

2 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

2 Nick Haynes (GWS)

1 Brandon Starcevich (BL)

1 Brent Daniels (GWS)

Cadman makes early impact with Giants' first No.1 pick Aaron Cadman nails this kick to give his side its first major of the afternoon

Brilliant Ashcroft shows class beyond his years Will Ashcroft continues to impress with this superb running finish during the opening term

Jaw-dropping Charlie produces insane mid-air goal Charlie Cameron shows off his innate ability in front of goal with this outrageous mid-air kick which sneaks through

O'Halloran's tumbler keeps Giants rolling Xavier O'Halloran puts through this tumbling goal to bring his side to within a kick

Insane Greene delivers from the boundary Toby Greene leads by example with this incredible finish during the third term

Taylor limps off with hamstring injury Sam Taylor gets subbed off during the third term after suffering a hamstring injury following this incident

Unreal Daniels snap gets Giants up and about Brent Daniels slots through this superb running goal to keep his side within striking range

Is Ward in trouble for this sling tackle? Callan Ward may attract some attention from the MRO following this sling tackle on Lachie Neale late in the third term

Lights-out Charlie sinks seven in Lions' road win Charlie Cameron ignites his side with an incredible seven goals in a match-winning performance against the Giants

Highlights: GWS v Brisbane The Giants and Lions clash in round six

Full post-match, R6: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round six's match against Brisbane

Full post-match, R6: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round six's match against GWS

Mini-Match: GWS v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Giants and Lions clash in round six

Geelong v Sydney

10 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

7 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

6 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

5 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)

1 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

1 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

Simpson gives Cats perfect start in injury return Sam Simpson gets on the board instantly in his first match back in over 600 days

Blicavs brilliance gets Cats another Mark Blicavs shows his full set of skills with a brilliant snap from distance

Close keeps clinical Cats rolling Brad Close gets on the board after terrific Geelong ball movement

Hulking Hawkins adds to Geelong dominance Tom Hawkins shows his strength with a remarkable goal in the second term

Heeney hits it sweetly with classy finish Isaac Heeney gets the Swans a vital goal with this clever finish on the run

Duncan flattens Fox in heavy contest Mitch Duncan will face a nervous wait after this incident against Sydney

Highlights: Geelong v Sydney The Cats and Swans clash in round six

Full post-match, R6: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round six's match against Sydney

Full post-match, R6: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round six's match against Geelong

Mini-Match: Geelong v Sydney Extended highlights of the Cats and Swans clash in round six

Hawthorn v Adelaide

7 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

6 Rory Laird (ADEL)

5 Rory Sloane (ADEL)

5 Conor Nash (HAW)

3 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

2 James Sicily (HAW)

2 Sam Frost (HAW)

Blistering team goal might be Hawks' best for year Hawthorn executes a stunning move with pace and brilliantly works the footy all the way to Fergus Greene in the square

Rankine doesn't let Hardwick escape before skipper's ripper Izak Rankine's superb tackle earns a free kick for the Crows and Jordan Dawson takes full advantage

The Fog bounces off with ease and feeds silky Sholl Darcy Fogarty brushes off a Hawk with strength and hands it off to Lachlan Sholl for the finish

Brockman bursts clear and celebrates strolling in Tyler Brockman turns on the jets and streams forward for an important goal

Nash cashes in crafty snap as Hawks close gap Conor Nash adds to his impressive outing with a crucial major for Hawthorn

Rankine and Fogarty claw Crows home with clutch late goals Izak Rankine and Darcy Fogarty inch the Crows over the line in a thriller, following these two stunning finishes

Last two mins: Crows come up clutch to edge brave Hawks Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Hawthorn in Launceston

Highlights: Hawthorn v Adelaide The Hawks and Crows clash in round six

Full post-match, R6: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round six's match against Hawthorn

Full post-match, R6: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round six's match against Adelaide

Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Hawks and Crows clash in round six

Carlton v St Kilda

10 Jack Sinclair (STK)

7 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

6 Adam Cerra (CARL)

3 Bradley Hill (STK)

2 Dan Butler (STK)

1 Rowan Marshall (STK)

1 Sebastian Ross (STK)

Clark delivers opening beauty The Saints strike first as Hunter Clark mops up the footy and secures this goal

Silvagni snaps gorgeous gem Jack Silvagni makes a quick response to level the scores with this superb Carlton major

Mighty Butler offers silver service with two in short time Dan Butler steals the spotlight collecting a pair of marvelous goals for the Saints

Splendid Durdin strikes gloriously Carlton regains the lead with this Corey Durdin snap

Gresham converts intercept into magic The Saints are red hot to start the third term as Jade Gresham pickpockets the footy and collects this major

Owens slots astonishing 50m sparkler Mitch Owens fires the footy through the big sticks from beyond the arc to bolster the Saints' lead

Highlights: Carlton v St Kilda The Blues and Saints clash in round six

Full post-match, R6: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round six's match against Carlton

Full post-match, R6: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round six's match against St Kilda

Mini-Match: Carlton v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Blues and Saints clash in round six

Gold Coast v North Melbourne

9 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

7 Ben King (GCFC)

7 Lachie Weller (GCFC)

3 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

2 Ben Ainsworth (GCFC)

2 Darcy MacPherson (GCFC)

Chol goals as Suns sink opener Mabior Chol's crafty snap sees Gold Coast earn the first major of the game

Witts splits the sticks in welcome major on return Gold Coast ruckman Jarrod Witts marks his comeback from injury with a clever goal

Curtis cooks Sun inside out and feeds Larkey Paul Curtis does brilliantly to shake off Charlie Ballard and selflessly sets up Nick Larkey

Horror blow for Suns with captain Miller helped off Gold Coast is dealt a terrible injury concern with skipper Touk Miller appearing to hurt his leg in this contest

Humphrey making quite the impression after substitution Gold Coast young gun Bailey Humphrey adds to the Suns' party with these great plays

King's fifth is the pick of the lot Ben King brings up goal number five in style with this ripping finish on the run

Highlights: Gold Coast v North Melbourne The Suns and Kangaroos clash in round six

Is this high five the return of the King? Ben King may be back to his best after a dominant performance that included a series of clunks to go alongside his five goals

Full post-match, R6: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round six's match against North Melbourne

Full post-match, R6: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round six's match against Gold Coast

Mini-Match: Gold Coast v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Suns and Kangaroos clash in round six

Melbourne v Richmond

9 Tim Taranto (RICH)

6 Jack Viney (MELB)

4 Michael Hibberd (MELB)

3 Jack Riewoldt (RICH)

3 Max Gawn (MELB)

2 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

2 Jayden Short (RICH)

1 Christian Petracca (MELB)

Cumberland craft conjures a goal for Richmond Noah Cumberland shows his forward prowess to earn the Tigers their first for the game

Dees' confusion after unusual 50m penalty Jake Lever is penalised for encroaching the protected area following this action on the mark

You simply can't stop Pickett in full flight Kysaiah Pickett uses his pace and power to produce this electrifying goal

Tensions boil over after tough May contact Steven May draws an angry reaction from a host of Tigers after this action on Daniel Rioli

Samson's snap turned to absolute perfection Richmond continues its impressive start to the game with this superb bender from Samson Ryan

Class of Chandler shines as Melbourne mounts comeback Kade Chandler helps the Dees narrow the margin with these two stellar efforts in short time

Van Rooyen raises roof with speccy and double Melbourne young gun Jacob van Rooyen rocks the 'G with two consecutive marks and goals

Gawn gets his return goal and signals stumps Skipper Max Gawn marks his comeback with a major as the Demons put the result beyond doubt

Highlights: Melbourne v Richmond The Demons and Tigers clash in round six

Full post-match, R6: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round six's match against Richmond

Full post-match, R6: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round six's match against Melbourne

Mini-Match: Melbourne v Richmond Extended highlights of the Demons and Tigers clash in round six

Collingwood v Essendon

10 Nick Daicos (COLL)

7 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

6 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

5 Darcy Moore (COLL)

1 Mason Redman (ESS)

1 Kyle Langford (ESS)

Silence as the Last Post echoes around the 'G Lest We Forget

Draper drifts forward and finds fiery opener Essendon ruckman Sam Draper earns the first goal on Anzac Day after making his presence felt forward

Sparks fly at quarter-time after De Goey's gem Tempers flare at the 'G after Jordan De Goey delivers a ripper on the siren

Ginnivan loves the occasion with classic crumb Jack Ginnivan reads the play to perfection and snaps through this dazzler for the Pies

Langford gets last laugh against opposition fan's antics Kyle Langford signals to the Collingwood faithful after nailing this terrific snap

Tensions rise after Caldwell contact downs Daicos Jye Caldwell may find himself under MRO scrutiny after this action on Nick Daicos

Davey jnr just knows where the sticks are Essendon's momentum run continues as Alwyn Davey jnr manages to land this superb kick

Daicos dips into beast mode for two massive Anzac Day goals Young star Nick Daicos rocks the MCG after flashing through for a pair of huge majors

Nick Daicos transforms to frightening level in first Anzac Day Medal The freakish talent of Nick Daicos continues to rise as the young star produces a scary-good outing to be named the Anzac Day medallist

08:34 Highlights: Collingwood v Essendon The Magpies and Bombers clash in round six

10:27 Full post-match, R6: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round six's match against Essendon

11:53 Full post-match, R6: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round six's match against Collingwood

14:53 Mini-Match: Collingwood v Essendon Extended highlights of the Magpies and Bombers clash in round six

LEADERBOARD

45 Nick Daicos (COLL)

33 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

33 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

28 Jack Sinclair (STK)

26 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

24 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

24 Chad Warner (SYD)

24 Callum Wilkie (STK)

23 Tim Kelly (WCE)

23 Christian Petracca (MELB)

22 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

21 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

21 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

20 Charlie Cameron (BL)

20 Zach Merrett (ESS)

20 Caleb Serong (FRE)

19 Toby Greene (GWS)

19 Rory Laird (ADEL)

19 Darcy Parish (ESS)

18 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

18 Mason Redman (ESS)