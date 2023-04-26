NICK DAICOS has moved to a commanding 12-point lead in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award after his magnificent performance on Anzac Day against Essendon.
Daicos picked up the maximum 10 votes for the second week in a row after he claimed the Anzac Day medal on Tuesday, with Steele Sidebottom, Jordan De Goey and Darcy Moore also in the votes for the Pies.
Kyle Langford and Mason Redman (both one vote) were the only Bombers to poll.
Daicos is now 12 points clear of Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli and Geelong's Jeremy Cameron.
In Monday night's game, Richmond's Tim Taranto polled nine votes despite his side's loss to Melbourne. Taranto was one of eight players to poll, with Jack Viney (six votes) the leader for Melbourne.
Bontempelli moved to equal second after he took home 10 votes for his 31 disposals, 10 tackles, eight clearances and two goals in the Bulldogs' 49-point win over Fremantle at Optus Stadium.
Six players took home perfect votes in round six; Patrick Dangerfield was awarded 10 in Geelong's thrashing of Sydney, while Connor Rozee, Charlie Cameron and Jack Sinclair were also awarded perfect 10s.
Fremantle v Western Bulldogs
10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
7 Adam Treloar (WB)
6 Bailey Williams (WB)
5 Jack Macrae (WB)
1 Liam Jones (WB)
1 Aaron Naughton (WB)
Port Adelaide v West Coast
10 Connor Rozee (PORT)
7 Jeremy Finlayson (PORT)
7 Bailey J Williams (WCE)
2 Zak Butters (PORT)
2 Willem Drew (PORT)
1 Tim Kelly (WCE)
1 Dan Houston (PORT)
Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane
10 Charlie Cameron (BL)
7 Josh Kelly (GWS)
4 Jack Payne (BL)
3 Daniel Rich (BL)
2 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
2 Nick Haynes (GWS)
1 Brandon Starcevich (BL)
1 Brent Daniels (GWS)
Geelong v Sydney
10 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
7 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
6 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)
5 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)
1 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)
1 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
Hawthorn v Adelaide
7 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
6 Rory Laird (ADEL)
5 Rory Sloane (ADEL)
5 Conor Nash (HAW)
3 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
2 James Sicily (HAW)
2 Sam Frost (HAW)
Carlton v St Kilda
10 Jack Sinclair (STK)
7 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
6 Adam Cerra (CARL)
3 Bradley Hill (STK)
2 Dan Butler (STK)
1 Rowan Marshall (STK)
1 Sebastian Ross (STK)
Gold Coast v North Melbourne
9 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
7 Ben King (GCFC)
7 Lachie Weller (GCFC)
3 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
2 Ben Ainsworth (GCFC)
2 Darcy MacPherson (GCFC)
Melbourne v Richmond
9 Tim Taranto (RICH)
6 Jack Viney (MELB)
4 Michael Hibberd (MELB)
3 Jack Riewoldt (RICH)
3 Max Gawn (MELB)
2 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
2 Jayden Short (RICH)
1 Christian Petracca (MELB)
Collingwood v Essendon
10 Nick Daicos (COLL)
7 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)
6 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
5 Darcy Moore (COLL)
1 Mason Redman (ESS)
1 Kyle Langford (ESS)
LEADERBOARD
45 Nick Daicos (COLL)
33 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
33 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
28 Jack Sinclair (STK)
26 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
24 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
24 Chad Warner (SYD)
24 Callum Wilkie (STK)
23 Tim Kelly (WCE)
23 Christian Petracca (MELB)
22 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
21 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
21 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
20 Charlie Cameron (BL)
20 Zach Merrett (ESS)
20 Caleb Serong (FRE)
19 Toby Greene (GWS)
19 Rory Laird (ADEL)
19 Darcy Parish (ESS)
18 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
18 Mason Redman (ESS)