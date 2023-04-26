NICK DAICOS has moved to a commanding 12-point lead in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award after his magnificent performance on Anzac Day against Essendon.

Daicos picked up the maximum 10 votes for the second week in a row after he claimed the Anzac Day medal on Tuesday, with Steele Sidebottom, Jordan De Goey and Darcy Moore also in the votes for the Pies.

Kyle Langford and Mason Redman (both one vote) were the only Bombers to poll.

Daicos is now 12 points clear of Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli and Geelong's Jeremy Cameron.

Nick Daicos transforms to frightening level in first Anzac Day Medal

The freakish talent of Nick Daicos continues to rise as the young star produces a scary-good outing to be named the Anzac Day medallist

In Monday night's game, Richmond's Tim Taranto polled nine votes despite his side's loss to Melbourne. Taranto was one of eight players to poll, with Jack Viney (six votes) the leader for Melbourne.

Bontempelli moved to equal second after he took home 10 votes for his 31 disposals, 10 tackles, eight clearances and two goals in the Bulldogs' 49-point win over Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

Six players took home perfect votes in round six; Patrick Dangerfield was awarded 10 in Geelong's thrashing of Sydney, while Connor Rozee, Charlie Cameron and Jack Sinclair were also awarded perfect 10s.

The 10: Round six's best moments

Watch the best highlights from the Anzac Appeal Round

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
7 Adam Treloar (WB)
6 Bailey Williams (WB)
5 Jack Macrae (WB)
1 Liam Jones (WB)
1 Aaron Naughton (WB)

Port Adelaide v West Coast

10 Connor Rozee (PORT)
7 Jeremy Finlayson (PORT)
7 Bailey J Williams (WCE)
2 Zak Butters (PORT)
2 Willem Drew (PORT)
1 Tim Kelly (WCE)
1 Dan Houston (PORT)

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane

10 Charlie Cameron (BL)
7 Josh Kelly (GWS)
4 Jack Payne (BL)
3 Daniel Rich (BL)
2 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
2 Nick Haynes (GWS)
1 Brandon Starcevich (BL)
1 Brent Daniels (GWS)

Geelong v Sydney

10 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
7 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
6 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)
5 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)
1 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)
1 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

Hawthorn v Adelaide

7 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
6 Rory Laird (ADEL)
5 Rory Sloane (ADEL)
5 Conor Nash (HAW)
3 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
2 James Sicily (HAW)
2 Sam Frost (HAW)

Carlton v St Kilda

10 Jack Sinclair (STK)
7 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
6 Adam Cerra (CARL)
3 Bradley Hill (STK)
2 Dan Butler (STK)
1 Rowan Marshall (STK)
1 Sebastian Ross (STK)

Gold Coast v North Melbourne

9 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
7 Ben King (GCFC)
7 Lachie Weller (GCFC)
3 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
2 Ben Ainsworth (GCFC)
2 Darcy MacPherson (GCFC)

Melbourne v Richmond

9 Tim Taranto (RICH)
6 Jack Viney (MELB)
4 Michael Hibberd (MELB)
3 Jack Riewoldt (RICH)
3 Max Gawn (MELB)
2 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
2 Jayden Short (RICH)
1 Christian Petracca (MELB)

Collingwood v Essendon

10 Nick Daicos (COLL)
7 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)
6 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
5 Darcy Moore (COLL)
1 Mason Redman (ESS)
1 Kyle Langford (ESS)

LEADERBOARD

45 Nick Daicos (COLL)
33 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
33 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
28 Jack Sinclair (STK)
26 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
24 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
24 Chad Warner (SYD)
24 Callum Wilkie (STK)
23 Tim Kelly (WCE)
23 Christian Petracca (MELB)
22 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
21 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
21 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
20 Charlie Cameron (BL)
20 Zach Merrett (ESS)
20 Caleb Serong (FRE)
19 Toby Greene (GWS)
19 Rory Laird (ADEL)
19 Darcy Parish (ESS)
18 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
18 Mason Redman (ESS)