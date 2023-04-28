Luke Davies-Uniacke in action during the round two clash between Fremantle and North Melbourne, March 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has been dealt a huge blow ahead of its round seven clash with Melbourne, with star midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke withdrawn from the side due to a heel injury.

Recruit Darcy Tucker, originally omitted from the team, comes into the side, with Blake Drury added to the emergency list.

It's the first time rookie Drury has been included in the club's extended team leading into an AFL game, while Tucker has played four games this season.

While the Roos have welcomed back co-captain Jy Simpkin for the clash, Davies-Uniacke's absence is a huge loss considering his blistering start to his 2023 campaign.

The 23-year-old has averaged 27 disposals and 6.6 clearances in his five games - he missed the Roos' game against Hawthorn in round three.

Taken with pick No.4 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft, Davies-Uniacke signed a two-year contract extension late last year that will keep him at Arden Street until at least the end of 2025.

The 15th placed Kangaroos face a tough task against premiership hopeful Melbourne on Saturday night at the MCG, with the Dees welcoming in recruit Josh Schache for his first game in Melbourne colours, while Roos coach Alastair Clarkson has dropped Will Phillips and Daniel Howe.