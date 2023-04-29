SYDNEY coach John Longmire says there's a simple solution to turning around the Swans' season after watching his team lose for a fourth time in five matches on Saturday.

For a second successive match at the SCG, the Swans lost in heartbreaking fashion.

Against Port Adelaide in round four it was an Ollie Florent kick falling a metre short of victory, and in slippery conditions against Greater Western Sydney it was a Toby Greene snap with 42 seconds remaining to snatch a one-point win.

The result leaves Sydney outside the top eight with a 3-4 record and a trip to the MCG in round eight to face Collingwood awaiting.

Longmire said he was not concerned big picture.

"It's not so much about the season, it's about our intent tonight," he said.

"Our intent was good, we stuffed up a few things that cost us the game.

"We're disappointed about that, and the players are disappointed.

"We've got to keep that as our baseline, which we dropped right away from (against Geelong) last week.

"There's no point concentrating on the technical, mechanical parts of the game if we don't get our intent right.

"We've got to do it again next week."

Longmire said conceding three goals from defensive 50 stoppages in the final quarter – including Greene's dagger – was what ultimately cost the Swans.

His team won the clearance count, contested possessions and inside 50s (63-48) easily, but conceded scores too frequently.

"I thought our effort was outstanding, absolutely outstanding," he said.

"A bit of our method at times dropped away but I thought our leaders were fantastic … our effort was at a really high level. Our intent was good and then there was just a few things we didn't get right."

Giants coach Adam Kingsley said "anything's possible" for his team after watching them overturn a 24-point final-quarter deficit to also move to a 3-4 win-loss record.

"A lot of the numbers today weren't in our favour, but we still found a way to win so we've still got a lot to work on, there's no question about that," he said.

"To be able to be in every game, not being perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but still get some results, I think once we start to piece our game together a little better, then I think we're capable of a lot more."

Kingsley was full of praise for his match-winning captain, after Greene kicked four goals from 22 disposals.

"He's an outstanding player, there's no question. He's been that for a long time," Kingsley said.

"He's had that impact on games for a long period of time now and he just seizes those moments and looks for those opportunities where he can impact and I thought he was fantastic.

"His ability to win the ball in contest is elite. Typically, when you go through all the elite players in the League, they all win contest, and his ability to do that in critical moments also is as good as anyone."

