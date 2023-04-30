Collingwood celebrates its win over Adelaide in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has produced another trademark final-quarter charge to claim a thrilling one-point victory over Adelaide on Sunday to move into outright top spot on the ladder.

The Magpies, who had won nine of their past 12 games after trailing at three-quarter time, had been behind by 16 points at the final change but edged ahead with Steele Sidebottom's set-shot point with less than 30 seconds left.

Adelaide's desperate attempt to race the ball up the other end from the kick-in was in vain as Pies skipper Darcy Moore fittingly intercepted to clinch an epic 8.11 (59) to 7.16 (58) victory.

Collingwood booted three goals to one in the final term, rallying after Chayce Jones extended the home side's lead to 22 points early in the last. Ash Johnson and Josh Daicos both goaled, before John Noble's running goal from 50m out with 2:52 left cut the margin to one point.

Johnson rushed a behind to square the game up, before Sidebottom marked on a 45-degree angle 30m out in the final minute and got the vital score to earn the lead. Collingwood trailed all game except for the final 30 seconds after Sidebottom's behind.

The result puts Collingwood clear on top with a 6-1 record after three straight wins, while it ends Adelaide's four-game winning run, with the Crows left to lament their inaccuracy in front of goal, having dominated long periods of the game.

Moore was outstanding with 23 disposals, including nine intercept possessions and six marks, while Josh Daicos had a game-high 31 touches and had his moments in the tense final term. Brody Mihocek kept Collingwood in the contest with three goals.

Adelaide was brilliantly led by captain Jordan Dawson, who had 30 disposals with 14 contested possessions, while Rory Laird shook off a calf concern to have 29 touches, including 11 in the first term, and Reilly O'Brien won 44 hitouts and took several strong marks around the ground.

The Crows dominated the bulk of the first quarter, with Collingwood coming off a five-day break after its Anzac Day win. Izak Rankine produced a moment of magic to shrug off Brayden Maynard's tackle, evade Nick Daicos and checkside kick his side's second major.

But for all Adelaide's early dominance, the Crows were left to rue inaccuracy, including a run of three missed set shots, to only hold a 22-point quarter-time lead.

As expected, the Magpies responded in the second, willed on by Moore who had six first-half intercept possessions, with ex-Crow Billy Frampton slotting their first, while Adelaide continued to spurn set-shot opportunities.

The clinical Mihocek snapped truly on his left and capitalised on Jordon Butts' defensive gift to close the gap to one goal by half-time.

The tense contest continued in the third, with the Magpies resolute amid pressure with Adelaide winning the inside 50s 17-9.

There were some big moments with Crows captain Dawson's huge contested ball leading to Luke Pedlar's goal on the counter, while ex-skipper Rory Sloane's deadlock tackle helped open up a 16-point three-quarter time lead.

But the Magpies' final-quarter record is well known and they were always coming, so Jones' early fourth-quarter goal helped settle the home side's nerves, only for Johnson to respond immediately.

Collingwood dominated the last term, with 15-5 inside 50s, with the dam wall eventually breaking in the final five minutes.

Clutch Collingwood does it again

It's hard to explain Collingwood's final quarters, but the team's belief – no matter the margin – is apparent for all to see. Collingwood trailed 118-107 in contested possessions at three-quarter time, until reversing that with a 35-26 win in that category in the final term. The Magpies ramped that up around clearances, claiming a lopsided 16-4 final-quarter count with 4-1 at centre clearances. That all equated to 15-5 inside 50s and a wealth of opportunity which they finally capitalised upon, albeit with only 30 seconds left. This was the third time this season they've won from a three-quarter time deficit.

Mixed night for Daicos as Keays tag comes

As expected, Ben Keays lined up alongside Nick Daicos at the first bounce. Daicos had 26 disposals but his impact was quelled to an extent by Keays' close marking, with the 2022 AFL Rising Star having 53.8 per cent disposal efficiency and 468 metres gained, which is below his usual output. The 20-year-old Magpies young gun also spent time off the ground in the second term with a calf issue troubling him, but played on and played his part as Collingwood surged home.

Positives among negatives for Crows

Adelaide will be lamenting this loss, given its general dominance, inaccuracy and the final-quarter chaos. The loss comes ahead of a difficult month that includes away games to Geelong and the Western Bulldogs and the visits of St Kilda and Brisbane, but there were plenty of positives for the Crows which shouldn’t be lost in the final result. Youngsters Jake Soligo (24 disposals and seven score involvements) and Riley Thilthorpe (seven marks including six contested) were excellent contributors, while Nick Murray continued to emerge as a reliable key back alongside Tom Doedee (14 intercept possessions).

ADELAIDE 3.6 3.10 6.15 7.16 (58)

COLLINGWOOD 0.2 3.4 5.5 8.11 (59)

GOALS

Adelaide: Pedlar 2, Jones 2, Walker, Sloane, Rankine

Collingwood: Mihocek 3, Noble, Johnson, Hoskin-Elliott, Frampton, J.Daicos

BEST

Adelaide: Dawson, O'Brien, Laird, Soligo, Murray, Doedee

Collingwood: Moore, J.Daicos, Mihocek, N.Daicos, Sidebottom, McCreery, Murphy

INJURIES

Adelaide: Nil

Collingwood: Kreuger (ribs)

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Harry Schoenberg (replaced Jake Soligo in fourth quarter)

Collingwood: Will Kelly (replaced Nathan Kreuger in first quarter)

Crowd: 43,942 at Adelaide Oval