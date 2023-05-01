Sam Durham in action during Essendon's clash against Geelong in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON wingman Sam Durham has been offered a one-match ban for his dangerous tackle on Mark Blicavs in the Bombers' loss to the Cats on Sunday.

Durham's tackle on the Cat was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact and he can accept a one-game suspension.

Could Durham face a nervous wait after fierce tackle? Essendon's Sam Durham may attract MRO attention for this sling action on Mark Blicavs

If he accepts, Durham will miss the Bombers' clash against Port Adelaide in round eight.

Durham, 21, has played all seven games for the Bombers this season, averaging 16.7 disposals, 4.9 marks and 2.1 tackles.

Collingwood midfielder Tom Mitchell can accept a $1,500 fine for attempting to trip Adelaide defender Brodie Smith in the Pies' thrilling one-point win.