ST KILDA has appointed a new head of high performance, with the Saints nabbing Essendon strength and conditioning coach Alex Sakadjian for the position.

The Saints this week saw head of performance and conditioning Nick Walsh quit the club after less than two years in the role.

However they have moved to bring Sakadjian across from the Bombers to head the high performance under football boss Dave Misson.

David Mission (right) speaks to coach Ross Lyon during St Kilda's training session at RSEA Park on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Misson worked with Sakadjian at Melbourne when Misson was steering the Demons' fitness division, with Sakadjian joining the Bombers at the end of 2021 where he has been a strength and conditioning coach and rehabilitation coordinator.

It continues a raft of off-field changes at the Saints, with coach Ross Lyon heading a new-look coaching panel, Misson the new football boss and Stephen Silvagni and Graeme Allan leading the club's list management team.

Walsh quit the Saints on Monday having joined the club in September, 2021 following the departure of Matt Hornsby. He had previously been an assistant coach at Greater Western Sydney.