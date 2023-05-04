The AFL congratulates field umpire Simon Meredith who will officiate his 450th AFL game in Friday's Round Eight match between Carlton and the Brisbane Lions.

Meredith becomes the fifth umpire to reach the milestone, joining Shane McInerney (502 AFL games), Hayden Kennedy (495), Brett Rosebury (489) and Matt Stevic (458).

He has umpired 43 finals and seven Grand Finals (2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2020, and 2022.

Meredith made his AFL umpiring debut in Round Three, 2004 when Carlton played North Melbourne at the MCG.

This round will be his 186th consecutive weekend umpiring AFL.

Simon Meredith in action in round one, 2023 during the clash between Richmond and Carlton. Picture: AFL Photos

Meredith started umpiring in 1989 in the South Metro Junior Football League and the VAFA.

He was adjudged the 2022 All-Australian Field Umpire after umpiring all 23 games in the home and away season.

AFL Head of Umpiring Dan Richardson congratulated Meredith for his outstanding contribution to the game.

"On behalf of the AFL, I would like to congratulate Simon for his remarkable contribution to the AFL," Richardson said.

"For Simon to reach 450 AFL games, including 43 finals, is a testament to his professionalism and dedication to the craft. Umpiring 186 consecutive weeks underscores how much of a professional he is.

"'Medda' is a great leader across the AFL Umpiring team. He is an outstanding teammate, role model, and decision maker."