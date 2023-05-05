Zac Bailey and Josh Dunkley tackle Sam Walsh during the R8 match between Brisbane and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on May 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

STAR recruit Josh Dunkley showed exactly why Brisbane was forced to pay a high price to prise him from the Western Bulldogs after putting on a show in Friday night's win over Carlton at Marvel Stadium.

The 26-year-old went head-to-head with Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps and won that game within the game, limiting the influence of the Carlton skipper and producing a dominant display to lead the Lions to a fifth straight win by 26 points that will see them return to Queensland on top of the ladder.

After requesting a trade to Brisbane days before he won the Charles Sutton Medal last year, Dunkley produced his best game yet since that blockbuster deal, amassing 33 disposals, 14 contested possessions, 13 tackles, six clearances and 555 metres gained in the 15.10 (100) to 11.8 (74) win.

The game was all but over at three-quarter time after Chris Fagan's side kicked five goals to none in a third-quarter blitz that resulted in a chorus of boos and thousands of frustrated Carlton supporters streaming out of Docklands.

It was billed as Charlie v Charlie in the build-up, but it was Cameron rather than Curnow who fired.

The 2019 All-Australian kicked two of his four goals in the game-changing run after half-time, while Zac Bailey converted three of his four majors in the same blitz that strengthened Brisbane's premiership credentials and cast further doubt around Carlton's legitimacy in 2023.

Michael Voss' men smashed West Coast in Perth last Saturday night, but after disappointing performances against Adelaide and St Kilda before that the Blues will be put under the microscope after being beaten all over the ground in front of 45,848 people on the Friday night stage.

After kicking five goals in a first-quarter shootout, Carlton added only two more across the middle two quarters.

The Blues kicked five late to make the final margin look more palatable than it deserved to be, but it was too little, too late.

CARLTON 5.1 6.3 6.5 11.8 (74)

BRISBANE 5.3 7.7 12.9 15.10 (100)

GOALS

Carlton: Motlop 2, Durdin 2, McKay, C.Curnow, E.Curnow, Docherty, Hollands, Cerra, Kennedy

Brisbane: Cameron 4, Bailey 4, Gunston 2, Daniher 2, McCarthy, Sharp, Hipwood

BEST

Carlton: Cerra, Hewett, Docherty, Acres, Saad

Brisbane: Dunkley, Payne, Cameron, McCluggage, Berry, Bailey

INJURIES

Carlton: McKay (face)

Brisbane: Coleman (hamstring)

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Matt Kennedy (replaced Lewis Young in the third quarter)

Brisbane: Jarryd Lyons (replaced Keidean Coleman in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 45,848 at Marvel Stadium