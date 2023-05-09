THE REGULAR debate about the draft age is to lift it. But here's why it should actually be lowered.

Under current draft rules, prospects must have turned 18 by December 31 of their draft year to be eligible to be selected by clubs.

But in the likes of Nick Daicos, Will Ashcroft and Sam Walsh in recent seasons, we are seeing more and more draftees who are more than ready to be in the AFL system during their draft seasons.

It is why the AFL should look to open a handful of positions – potentially three – each year for 17-year-olds who meet a certain criteria to be available to be drafted so they can spend their 18th year inside an AFL club instead of simply dominating their respective under-18 competitions.

Under the concept, to qualify the 17-year-olds must have finished their year 12 education or be continuing to study at tertiary level.

They aren't able to play at AFL level in their 18th year but can access the club's facilities and play for its state league side as well as train with the AFL squad to build up their readiness for the top.

Will Ashcroft poses for a photo with Brisbane coach Chris Fagan after being selected as the No.2 draft pick in the 2022 NAB AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

There would be no separate draft for the 17-year-olds, meaning clubs would have the option to take the eligible players against top-age draftees and once three have been selected, no more can be picked.

Leading player agent Robbie D'Orazio, from Connors Sports Management, manages the likes of Collingwood sensation Daicos, Melbourne Norm Smith medallist Christian Petracca and Carlton Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow, and said there should be a window for gun 17-year-olds to join the ranks.

"Some players like Nick were ready to be in the AFL system when they were in their draft year so we should be finding ways to get them even more ready for the top level," D'Orazio told AFL.com.au.

"We've seen how well he has adapted to the AFL system and he had the ability to go into the club as a father-son, so it could really help other players in similar situations as well."

Nick Daicos is all smiles alongside his brother Josh ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

D'Orazio said it was important the 17-year-olds had an educational focus as well to be eligible and that clubs didn't have to participate. However, he expected if it was introduced there would be a flurry of clubs trying to edge up the board to grab a star 17-year-old a year out.

"The player could really benefit from the year and it's up to the clubs if they want to use one of their picks on a player who can't play for them the following year," he said.

Daicos finished school at Carey Grammar a year before he was drafted and played with the Oakleigh Chargers and Vic Metro, while Will Ashcroft had also completed his year 12 at Brighton Grammar in 2021 before his 2022 draft year.

Promising midfielder Will Brown in this year's draft has also completed his schooling in Victoria as he navigates his draft season, while a number of prospects from Western Australia and South Australia have often finished their schooling before their draft seasons have started, including Glenelg talent Ashton Moir this year, who finished at Sacred Heart College and is working as an education support officer at the Sacred Heart middle school this year.

Jagga Smith, an Oakleigh Chargers midfielder touted as an early pick in 2024, will complete his schooling at Scotch College this year and spend next year likely doing what he is this season: dominating in the Coates Talent League and Vic Metro line-up.

"He should be able to be picked by a club so he can start in a professional environment and do a weights program and have that experience if a club wants to do that," D'Orazio said.

"It wouldn't be about taking them out of their talent programs, because the club could manage their individual plan to see them still play at under-18 level between some other experiences."

Victoria Metro's Jagga Smith fires away a handball under pressure from Victoria Country's Finn O'Sullivan. Photo: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos

Tasmania is in line to have priority access over a number of 17-year-old talents that can be pre-listed by the club ahead of its inception into the competition in 2028 in a similar way to access Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney had to talented teens in the draft pool.

But the AFL should use the introduction of the Tasmanian side to also test the market and see if other clubs could get access to a small sample of the best 17-year-olds.