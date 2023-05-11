Charlie Cameron battles with Nic Newman during Brisbane's win over Carlton in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CHARLIE Cameron is already the most dangerous attacking small forward in the AFL, and now the Brisbane dynamo is building a case as one of most feared defensively in his position.

Cameron has got off to a blistering start to 2023, kicking 26 goals through eight rounds to trail only Jeremy Cameron (33) and Charlie Curnow (31) in the race for the Coleman Medal.

But it's his work without the ball that is drawing just as many plaudits from his teammates and Lions' coaching staff.

Cameron has laid 17 tackles inside forward 50 this year – more than any player in the competition.

But his impact doesn't stop there. It's the constant pressure and harassment from the 28-year-old, a part of his game that has steadily improved over the past two years, that is so eye-catching.

He is making defenders nervous when they have the ball.

George Hewett handballs under pressure from Charlie Cameron during the R8 match between Carlton and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on May 5, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Early in the second quarter against Carlton last Friday night, Cameron wrapped up Brodie Kemp in the back pocket, forcing a hurried handball that hit the ground.

When Jack Silvagni scooped it up, who was there to pounce on him? Cameron. And the resulting tackle and holding-the-ball decision led to an easy around-the-corner finish for the livewire.

The week before it was Ethan Hughes from Fremantle he pinned, forcing the ball loose for Zac Bailey to waltz into an open goal.

Brisbane forward line coach Murray Davis said that part of Cameron's game is indicative of his willingness to improve his total repertoire.

He said having the 2019 All-Australian so desperate to defend was infectious.

Charlie Cameron tackles Alex Keath during Brisbane's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"It creates great energy for his teammates," Davis told AFL.com.au.

"They know he could be a good goalkicker, but they see his hunger to buy in to that sort of stuff.

"It's something we talk about in-game.

"He'll regularly check in – he's not asking how many goals he's kicked, he's asking how many tackles he's laid.

"He's keen to know how he's tracking … it's at the front of his mind. Whether it be forward 50 tackles or pressure acts, it's certainly front of mind."

Statistics provided by Champion Data show Cameron's impact defensively.

He averages 8.2 pressure acts and 18.6 pressure points a game in the forward 50 – both ranked in the top six in the competition.

He’s forced 12 turnovers in the forward 50 to be top 10 in the competition.

And finally, the Lions have scored 27 points from Cameron's turnovers, which is the third-most points from any player's forced turnovers in the League.

Davis is new to the forward-line coaching role, having swapped from defence with Jed Adcock in the off-season, and said his first chat with Cameron told him everything he needed to know about his willingness to improve.

"One thing I wanted to bring to the conversation with Charlie is: 'What are you asking of your opponent or opposition?'

"What I was alluding to with Charlie is, you have to give opposition different looks. You can't just play out of the goalsquare and be a terrific inside-50 player.

"He really bought into that.

"He can get up the ground and get back and pressure. He's not just a stay at home and pressure player.

"I've seen a player that can play deep, but can also go up the ground, apply pressure and he has the workrate to get back and help out."

Cameron doesn't yet have a reputation as a great defender – perhaps we're all too enamoured with his attacking genius, post-goal celebrations and John Denver singalongs at the Gabba – but sooner rather than later, he should.