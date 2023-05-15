Mitch Knevitt, Mitch Duncan and Gryan Miers celebrate a goal during Geelong's clash against Richmond in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE BYE rounds are just around the corner where things get a little bit different for AFL Fantasy coaches.

In Fantasy Classic, the rules change slightly. Only the best 18 scores from your on-field players count towards your weekly score and coaches get three trades to make in each of the four rounds.

Round 12 (4 teams)

Brisbane, Fremantle, St Kilda, Sydney

Round 13 (2 teams)

Gold Coast, Geelong

Round 14 (6 teams)

Adelaide, Collingwood, Essendon, Hawthorn, Melbourne, West Coast

Round 15 (6 teams)

Carlton, Greater Western Sydney, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Richmond, Western Bulldogs

The Traders chat about strategy throughout the bye rounds to help maximise points. Calvin plugs some numbers into his spreadsheet to name the best teams, and therefore players, to be looking at over the next few weeks.

Using some bye round strategy, Mitch Duncan is a value pick as a defender. Roy, Calvin and Warnie discuss how Cats and Suns could help gain you more points.

Join our resident Fantasy experts for the 600th episode of The Traders' AFL Fantasy Podcast as they answer your pressing questions ahead of round 10.

In this week’s episode …

2:00 - Roy's deceptive trade of Matt Kennedy explained.

4:45 - Tim Taranto and Reuben Ginbey got Warnie off to a cracking start on Friday.

7:00 - Pre-season form is ringing true now for Errol Gulden.

9:15 - It's time to go for Kade Chander after getting Calvin's -3.

14:45 - Will Ashcroft gets the five votes in the Cash Cow of the Year.

16:30 - A calf injury to Callum Mills on just three points was brutal for owners.

20:10 - What could Fantasy coaches have to deal with due to the mooted team announcement changes.

25:00 - The byes are only a fortnight away.

30:50 - Which players are trade in options after the first bye.

35:00 - Can you run Luke Pedlar to his bye?

37:30 - Calvin discusses his Scale of Hardness.

41:30 - Which coach is most keen on Mitch Duncan?

48:10 - Is Errol Gulden a must-have?

56:00 - Mason Cox isn't on Calvin's radar.

59:00 - Bailey Smith v Zak Butters.

1:01:55 - Is it safe to say Dustin Martin is back?

1:03:30 - Who do you pick? Sam Docherty or Tom Stewart.

1:05:00 - What is a Fantasy Pig?

