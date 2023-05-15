NARRM star Christian Petracca and Yartapuulti gun Zak Butters polled perfect 10s to move closer to the top in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award.
Petracca had 30 disposals and 12 score involvements in the Demons' 54-point thrashing of Hawthorn on Saturday.
>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES
His 10 votes saw him climb onto 43 overall, equal second with Marcus Bontempelli and eight adrift of Collingwood star Nick Daicos.
Daicos was awarded six votes for his performance in the Magpies' win over Greater Western Sydney.
Butters took home 10 after gathering 32 disposals to go with 12 score involvements in the Power's big win over North Melbourne.
He has now polled in the past six games, including earning three 10s, to sit on 41 votes, behind Daicos, Bontempelli and Petracca but ahead of Clayton Oliver (38).
Richmond v Geelong
8 Nathan Broad (RICH)
7 Jayden Short (RICH)
6 Dustin Martin (RICH)
5 Daniel Rioli (RICH)
3 Tom Atkins (GEEL)
1 Liam Baker (RICH)
West Coast v Gold Coast
10 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
8 Charlie Ballard (GCFC)
4 Ben King (GCFC)
3 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
3 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
1 Liam Duggan (WCE)
1 David Swallow (GCFC)
Sydney v Fremantle
10 Sean Darcy (FRE)
5 Lachie Schultz (FRE)
5 Luke Jackson (FRE)
5 Errol Gulden (SYD)
5 Caleb Serong (FRE)
North Melbourne v Port Adelaide
10 Zak Butters (PORT)
8 Miles Bergman (PORT)
6 Connor Rozee (PORT)
2 Todd Goldstein (NMFC)
2 Jeremy Finlayson (PORT)
2 Jack Ziebell (NMFC)
Hawthorn v Melbourne
10 Christian Petracca (MELB)
7 Jack Viney (MELB)
6 Trent Rivers (MELB)
3 James Sicily (HAW)
2 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
1 Steven May (MELB)
1 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
Brisbane v Essendon
10 Joe Daniher (BL)
7 Lachie Neale (BL)
4 Andrew McGrath (ESS)
3 Ryan Lester (BL)
3 Oscar McInerney (BL)
2 Mason Redman (ESS)
1 Harris Andrews (BL)
Carlton v Western Bulldogs
9 Tom Liberatore (WB)
8 Ed Richards (WB)
5 Bailey Smith (WB)
3 Jason Johannisen (WB)
2 Liam Jones (WB)
2 Sam Walsh (CARL)
1 Bailey Dale (WB)
Adelaide v St Kilda
8 Brodie Smith (ADEL)
8 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
5 Wayne Milera (ADEL)
5 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
2 Luke Pedlar (ADEL)
1 Chayce Jones (ADEL)
1 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney
10 Mason Cox (COLL)
8 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
6 Nick Daicos (COLL)
4 Tom Mitchell (COLL)
2 Darcy Moore (COLL)
LEADERBOARD
51 Nick Daicos (COLL)
43 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
43 Christian Petracca (MELB)
41 Zak Butters (PORT)
38 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
36 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
34 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
34 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
34 Callum Wilkie (STK)
32 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
32 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
31 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
30 Lachie Neale (BL)
29 Toby Greene (GWS)
29 Jack Sinclair (STK)
28 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
27 Darcy Moore (COLL)
27 Connor Rozee (PORT)
25 Caleb Serong (FRE)
24 Charlie Cameron (BL)
24 Chad Warner (SYD)