COLLINGWOOD has developed a reputation as the best finishers in the AFL, but it's Narrm who has proven to be unbeatable in fourth quarters so far this season.

Through nine rounds in 2023, the Demons are yet to lose a final quarter and have kicked 43 goals after three-quarter time, four more than any other team.

The Dees are +161 points in final terms, boosted by games against the Bulldogs, Swans, Eagles and Hawks where they built on commanding leads at three-quarter time and stretched the margin late in the game.

Fourth quarters, 2023 season

Their final-term tally was also boosted by the five goals they kicked following the Gabba blackout in their loss to Brisbane in round two, while they came from behind to beat Richmond in round six and edged past Gold Coast in round eight after scores were level at three-quarter time.

The Magpies have won six of nine final terms this year, coming from behind three times at the final change to win, while the Saints, Giants and Power have also won six last quarters.

Numbers indicate Collingwood's reputation for winning from anywhere may well have opponents spooked; the Pies have conceded 14.27 in last quarters this year, an inaccurate return that indicates the heightened pressure teams feel late in games against Craig McRae's side.

Both the Pies (231.53) and Demons (226.77) have a percentage of more than 200 in final terms.

Conversely, the worst final-quarter teams mirror the premiership ladder; West Coast (2-7 in fourth terms), North Melbourne (1-8) and Hawthorn (1-8) have faded late in games, with the Eagles having a percentage of just 53.26 after three-quarter time.

At the other end of the game, Brisbane has been the fastest starter of 2023, losing just two of its nine first quarters. Adelaide, Melbourne and Geelong have also won six of nine first terms.

First quarters, 2023

Walyalup has won just one first quarter all season, against Hawthorn in round eight, with the Dockers winning just four first quarters in their past 24 games.

While the Lions and Cats have been fast starters, they've not been as effective at the end of games. Both clubs have a 4-5 record in final terms, which puts them in the bottom eight in the competition.

On the other hand, the Giants (6-3) sit in the top five for final quarters but in the bottom eight for first terms (4-5).