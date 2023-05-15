Jacob Hopper is pictured with ice on his calf during Richmond's clash against Geelong in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND midfielder Jacob Hopper is set to miss weeks after suffering a calf strain in the win over Geelong on Friday night.

Hopper was substituted in the third quarter of the impressive 24-point victory that kickstarted the Tigers' season.

Richmond has ruled the 26-year-old out for the "medium term" due to the injury.

The Tigers face Essendon in Dreamtime at the 'G on Saturday night before matches against Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney.

In some good news for Damien Hardwick's side, ruckman Toby Nankervis could return to face the Bombers.

The co-captain underwent surgery for a syndesmosis injury in April.

Young defender Tylar Young is also a chance to return from a leg injury.