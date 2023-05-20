ESSENDON has been dealt a blow for Dreamtime at the 'G with midfielder Dylan Shiel a late out to face Richmond on Saturday night.

Shiel hurt his ankle during the Bombers' loss to Brisbane in round nine and will miss the clash with the Tigers, with his spot taken by Will Snelling.

Massimo D'Ambrosio has been named tactical sub, with the pair having been held out of the VFL clash between the two sides earlier on Saturday.

Judson Clarke will once again be substitute for the unchanged Richmond.

Essendon v Richmond at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
Essendon: Dylan Shiel, replaced in the selected side by Will Snelling
Richmond: Nil

SUBSTITUTES
Essendon: Massimo D’Ambrosio
Richmond: Judson Clarke

Saturday night also features the QCLash between Brisbane and Gold Coast, with the Lions winning their past eight matches against the Suns.

The Lions go in unchanged, with the Suns naming Ben Ainsworth and Nick Holman.

Brisbane has named Callum Ah Chee as its tactical sub, while Gold Coast's sub is Tom Berry.

Brisbane v Gold Coast at The Gabba, 7.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Brisbane: Callum Ah Chee
Gold Coast: Tom Berry

North Melbourne v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Daniel Howe
Sydney: Angus Sheldrick

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil
Adelaide: Sam Berry

Walyalup v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Walyalup: Matthew Johnson
Geelong: Oliver Dempsey

