ESSENDON has been dealt a blow for Dreamtime at the 'G with midfielder Dylan Shiel a late out to face Richmond on Saturday night.
Shiel hurt his ankle during the Bombers' loss to Brisbane in round nine and will miss the clash with the Tigers, with his spot taken by Will Snelling.
Massimo D'Ambrosio has been named tactical sub, with the pair having been held out of the VFL clash between the two sides earlier on Saturday.
Judson Clarke will once again be substitute for the unchanged Richmond.
Essendon v Richmond at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Essendon: Dylan Shiel, replaced in the selected side by Will Snelling
Richmond: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Essendon: Massimo D’Ambrosio
Richmond: Judson Clarke
Saturday night also features the QCLash between Brisbane and Gold Coast, with the Lions winning their past eight matches against the Suns.
The Lions go in unchanged, with the Suns naming Ben Ainsworth and Nick Holman.
Brisbane has named Callum Ah Chee as its tactical sub, while Gold Coast's sub is Tom Berry.
Brisbane v Gold Coast at The Gabba, 7.30pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Brisbane: Callum Ah Chee
Gold Coast: Tom Berry
North Melbourne v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Daniel Howe
Sydney: Angus Sheldrick
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil
Adelaide: Sam Berry
Walyalup v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Walyalup: Matthew Johnson
Geelong: Oliver Dempsey
