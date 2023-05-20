Dylan Shiel in action during Essendon's clash against St Kilda in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON has been dealt a blow for Dreamtime at the 'G with midfielder Dylan Shiel a late out to face Richmond on Saturday night.

Shiel hurt his ankle during the Bombers' loss to Brisbane in round nine and will miss the clash with the Tigers, with his spot taken by Will Snelling.

BOMBERS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

Massimo D'Ambrosio has been named tactical sub, with the pair having been held out of the VFL clash between the two sides earlier on Saturday.

Judson Clarke will once again be substitute for the unchanged Richmond.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R10: Essendon v Richmond Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bombers and the Tigers at the MCG.

Essendon v Richmond at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Essendon: Dylan Shiel, replaced in the selected side by Will Snelling

Richmond: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Massimo D’Ambrosio

Richmond: Judson Clarke

Saturday night also features the QCLash between Brisbane and Gold Coast, with the Lions winning their past eight matches against the Suns.

LIONS v SUNS Follow it LIVE

The Lions go in unchanged, with the Suns naming Ben Ainsworth and Nick Holman.

Brisbane has named Callum Ah Chee as its tactical sub, while Gold Coast's sub is Tom Berry.

Brisbane v Gold Coast at The Gabba, 7.30pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Callum Ah Chee

Gold Coast: Tom Berry

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R10: Brisbane v Gold Coast Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Lions and the Suns at the Gabba.

North Melbourne v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Daniel Howe

Sydney: Angus Sheldrick

KANGAROOS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil

Adelaide: Sam Berry

BULLDOGS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

Walyalup v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Walyalup: Matthew Johnson

Geelong: Oliver Dempsey

DOCKERS v CATS Follow it LIVE