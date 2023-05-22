ADELAIDE expect forwards Taylor Walker and Riley Thilthorpe to return as players are challenged to instantly respond to their lacklustre loss to the Western Bulldogs.

Walker was rested due to soreness and Thilthorpe (knee) missed Saturday's 45-point defeat to the Dogs in what coach Matthew Nicks described as his team's worst performance this year.

That theme was echoed by Crows assistant coach James Rahilly on Monday.

"If you look at the stats, our brand has been pretty strong (this season)," he told reporters.

"The thing we've just got to work really hard on is just responding and getting back to that brand straight away, not in a couple of weeks.

"That is the test of a young group, you don't let it linger."

The Crows host second-placed Brisbane on Sunday with Walker, Thilthorpe and defender Tom Doedee, who missed last weekend's game due to concussion, likely inclusions.

Backman Mitch Hinge (concussion) will miss the Lions match.

"They (Brisbane) are obviously an experienced side, a big-bodied side, so we have got to be ready for that," Rahilly said.

"They probably move the ball a little bit different to the Bulldogs and we get to play on our home deck so it's going to be really good challenge."