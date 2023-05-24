Bailey Williams (left), Reuben Ginbey and Andrew Gaff (right) look dejected after round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast's loss to last-placed Hawthorn in round 10 was a new low under premiership coach Adam Simpson and marked arguably the worst on-field point in the club's history.

With a debilitating injury list that is unprecedented and an available playing list that is being exposed before it is ready, the Eagles have recently become uncompetitive for extended periods within games.

While 2023 and the 1-9 record that has accompanied it has been a disappointment in its own right, fans have now endured two years of poor results that, like the Eagles' injury issues, are unmatched in their history.

It started in round 10, 2021, when the club's extended premiership window, which had been open since 2015, began to close with five losses in a seven-game period, including a 92-point thrashing against Sydney at GMHBA Stadium.

That game included a first half score of 1.3, which was the club's lowest return under Simpson at the time but has since been overtaken, and a final score of 3.8 (26), which was matched as their third lowest ever by Saturday's loss to Hawthorn.

The Eagles' horror 36-game run then kicked off in round 20 against Collingwood, marking the start of a period that has delivered just three wins, with only Greater Western Sydney, Fitzroy and Sydney experiencing worse 36-game periods since 1990.

R20, 2021: Collingwood 14.6 (90) def West Coast 6.9 (45) at the MCG

In what was premiership captain Shannon Hurn's 300th game, the Eagles conceded the first eight goals of the game and offered an alarming lack of pressure. Simpson said the players had felt guilty about their performance on a big day for Hurn and they needed to improve quickly.

Shannon Hurn is acknowledged by both teams after playing his 300th game during round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

R21, 2021: West Coast 9.9 (63) def by Melbourne 10.12 (72) at Optus Stadium

Fell 33 points down early in the final term before a lightning break that halted play for almost half an hour. Emerged a new team and kicked the last four goals but fell short, with Simpson hoping the late burst might reinvigorate the Eagles' season.

R22, 2021: Fremantle 12.7 (79) def West Coast 9.10 (64) at Optus Stadium

The changing of the guard in WA's fierce football rivalry, with the Dockers ending the Eagles' six-year, 11-game winning streak in Derbies. West Coast fell out of the eight, lost control of its finals destiny, and Simpson addressed the need for the list to change and the planning that was in place.

R23, 2021: Brisbane 19.11 (125) def West Coast 13.9 (87) at the Gabba

The Eagles' season was finished by a desperate Brisbane chasing the percentage it needed for a top-four finish. Their stars delivered, but Simpson was left to lament an inconsistent season that would prompt some deep digging over summer.

West Coast players look dejected after a loss during round 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

R1, 2022: West Coast 12.8 (80) def by Gold Coast 16.11 (107) at Optus Stadium

Patched together after a disastrous run of late pre-season injuries, the Eagles were outrun and outcompeted down the stretch. Started the season missing five midfielders, four forwards and three defenders from their best 22, providing an immediate handicap.

R2, 2022: North Melbourne 10.14 (74) def West Coast 8.11 (59) at Marvel Stadium

Made a VFL/AFL record 14 changes to their team, including 12 due to health and safety protocols, lining up with just seven of their premiership players from 2018. Still, an unrecognisable line-up earned praise for pushing the Kangaroos.

R3, 2022: West Coast 7.5 (47) def by Fremantle 15.12 (102) at Optus Stadium

After another 12 changes due largely to health and safety protocols, the Eagles kicked their lowest ever score in a Derby. The Eagles were 0-3, with only six players able to feature in all three games.

West Coast players look on after a loss during round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

R4, 2022: Collingwood 10.14 (74) def by West Coast 14.3 (87) at Marvel Stadium

A remarkable and unexpected win that came while still undermanned, with the Eagles up to 39 players used for the season. The class of Jeremy McGovern, Junior Rioli and Josh Kennedy was crucial.

R5, 2022: West Coast 9.4 (58) def by Sydney 18.13 (121) at Optus Stadium

Several stars returned, but the Eagles were shellshocked early regardless, conceding the first eight goals before they even scored. The management of returning players was again under the microscope after some underwhelming performances while Naitanui missed the first of 10 straight matches with a knee injury.

R6, 2022: Port Adelaide 18.9 (117) def West Coast 4.9 (33) at Adelaide Oval

Slumped to 1-5 and their worst start to a season since 2010, losing Yeo to concussion and creating a six-week absence for the star midfielder when combined with health and safety protocols and a required WAFL return.

West Coast midfielder Elliot Yeo is assisted by medical staff against Port Adelaide, R6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos.

R7, 2022: West Coast 8.8 (56) def by Richmond 25.15 (165) at Optus Stadium

Went in with fresh injuries to Tom Barrass and Bailey Williams and suffered their heaviest defeat since 2008 and their worst under Simpson. Looked disjointed and were punished on turnover, losing Junior Rioli to a hamstring injury.

R8, 2022: Brisbane 16.9 (105) def West Coast 4.6 (30) at the Gabba

Assistant Matthew Knights stood in for Simpson, due to health and safety protocols, as the Eagles made eight changes, including seven due to injury and illness. Midfielder Jake Florenca made his debut as a WAFL top-up player and the team played with grit.

R9, 2022: West Coast 5.8 (38) def by Melbourne 16.16 (112) at Optus Stadium

Missing 11 of their best 22, the Eagles were again spirited and fought hard in a battle of first versus 18th. Were missing Josh Kennedy (knee) and Shannon Hurn (calf) after fresh injuries, with the loss marking their worst start to a season since 1989.

Sam Petrevski-Seton looks dejected after a loss during round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

R10, 2022: Greater Western Sydney 21.12 (138) def West Coast 13.8 (86) at Giants Stadium

Missing 16 players due to injury at this point and the losses kept mounting, with the Giants allowed to move the ball too easily from their back half under first-game coach Mark McVeigh.

R11, 2022: West Coast 9.6 (60) def by Western Bulldogs 25.11 (161) at Optus Stadium

Overwhelmed in the midfield, the Eagles suffered the second of four 100-point losses in this 36-game period. The remaining player they could least afford to lose to injury, Jeremy McGovern, went down with a back injury.

R12, 2022: Adelaide 13.10 (88) def West Coast 8.9 (57) at Adelaide Oval

Entered the match with an equal VFL/AFL record seven successive losses by 50 points or more and narrowly escaped an eighth after showing heart and rallying late. Went to the bye with one win.

R14, 2022: West Coast 9.9 (63) def by Geelong 12.9 (81) at Optus Stadium

Appeared to turn a corner with what was the arguably the best team they'd fielded so far in 2022, despite losing Tim Kelly to illness pre-game. McGovern's return was short-lived, however, suffering serious rib and internal damage that would sideline him for the rest of the season.

West Coast's Jeremy McGovern was injured after a clash with Geelong's Jeremy Cameron in round 14 at Optus Stadium on June 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

R15, 2022: West Coast 16.11 (107) def Essendon 14.13 (97) at Optus Stadium

Snapped a club-record, nine-game losing streak in style and kicked what remains their highest score in this 36-game period. Played with freedom and were well-served by Josh Kennedy's five goals in a rare match with no in-game injuries. Climbed off the bottom of the ladder.

R16, 2022: Richmond 20.8 (128) def West Coast 13.15 (93) at the MCG

After three weeks back, Elliot Yeo suffered a hamstring injury that, combined with a calf setback, ended his season. Naitanui returned and was influential at stoppages, but the Eagles confirmed Sheed's season was over due to a stress-related shin injury.

R17, 2022: West Coast 8.5 (53) def by Carlton 17.14 (116) at Optus Stadium

Scoreless in the opening quarter, the Eagles didn't record a disposal inside 50 before quarter time. Rallied after that and had cause to celebrate when Kennedy kicked his 700th goal for the club. Lost Jack Petruccelle to a hamstring injury.

R18, 2022: Hawthorn 15.12 (102) def West Coast 12.5 (77) at the MCG

Tom Barrass produced a signature performance on his way to best and fairest honours, while Jai Culley made his debut and became the 47th player used in 2022. Conceded seven goals in the second quarter after a bright start.

R19, 2022: West Coast 10.2 (62) def by St Kilda 14.6 (90)

There were green shoots evident in the performances of Culley and Bailey Williams, but the Eagles remained locked in the wooden spoon battle. Alex Witherden (hamstring), Josh Rotham (ankle) and Rhett Bazzo (ankle) all pulled up with injuries.

R20, 2022: Gold Coast 16.11 (107) def West Coast 16.8 (104) at Metricon Stadium

Played with dare and bold ball movement and were rewarded on the scoreboard, with Darling producing his best game of the season and booting six goals. Injury list sat at 11 players and Culley joined them with a hamstring setback and two-game suspension.

R21, 2022: West Coast 13.8 (86) def by Adelaide 16.6 (102) at Optus Stadium

Most memorable match of the season as champion forward Kennedy booted eight goals in his farewell game. There was plenty to be proud of, despite the result, with senior players performing for their retiring premiership-winning teammate.

R22, 2022: Fremantle 9.17 (71) def West Coast 7.5 (47) at Optus Stadium

The Eagles brought a physical edge to this Derby and set the tone early. Averaging 58 tackles a game for the season, they racked up 82 and were relentless with their pressure. Lost Jamaine Jones to a back injury.

R23, 2022: Geelong 19.17 (131) def West Coast 7.4 (46) at GMHBA Stadium

Lost Gaff, Naitanui and Jake Waterman in the build-up and finished 2022 with an 85-point loss and an eighth defeat on the trot. The club looked forward to starting 2023 with a clean slate and a fit list.

R1, 2023: North Melbourne 12.15 (87) def West Coast 12.10 (82) at Marvel Stadium

The return of stars including Oscar Allen was mixed with four debutants, but an unacceptable second quarter got the season off to a poor start, kicking off a week of fierce criticism. Naitanui's Achilles was the only major injury issue at the club in the build-up before it was revealed Yeo had suffered a minor calf injury.

R2, 2023: West Coast 14.16 (100) def Greater Western Sydney 11.15 (81) at Optus Stadium

Remains probably the best window into what the Eagles are trying to do with their game style, recording just their second win at home since round 19, 2021. Their best midfielders dominated stoppages and Jayden Hunt gave them the outside speed they'd lacked.

R3, 2023: Fremantle 16.12 (108) def West Coast 9.13 (67) at Optus Stadium

Five in-game injuries marked the start of this year's availability crisis as Shuey (hamstring), McGovern (hamstring), Cripps (ankle), Witherden (head knock) and Ryan (hamstring) suffered setbacks that left the team without a bench. The team showed resilience in bizarre circumstances.

R4, 2023: West Coast 9.9 (63) def by Melbourne 19.12 (126) at Optus Stadium

Chesser (knee) and Sheed (throat) joined the injury list in the build-up, further challenging the Eagles, but they made up for a lack of polish with a high-pressure game and stuck to their more attacking style. Yeo returned from a calf injury in defence.

R5, 2023: Geelong 21.10 (136) def West Coast 13.11 (89) at Adelaide Oval

The injury crisis elevated when Cole suffered a new ankle injury but the Eagles still had the luxury of managing Hurn. They again showed plenty of spirit but were susceptible to momentum. Yeo finished the game sore after moving into the midfield while draftee Elijah Hewitt suffered an ankle injury in the WAFL.

R6, 2023: Port Adelaide 16.13 (109) def West Coast 10.9 (69) at Adelaide Oval

Shuey's return from injury was short-lived, hurting his ankle in a tackle and then noticing hamstring tightness once he had cooled down after being substituted as the injury list swelled to 17 players. Culley played forward and booted four goals, but a poor second quarter was again a feature.

R7, 2023: West Coast 6.8 (44) def by Carlton 23.14 (152) at Optus Stadium

The Eagles suffered their heaviest defeat in 12 months and fell to 28th, with injuries taking hold and no sign of the competitiveness found within earlier losses. The cycle of losing players and stretching others too far is established as Samo Petrevski-Seton (leg) and Rhett Bazzo (concussion) go down.

R8, 2023: Richmond 15.14 (104) def West Coast 8.10 (58) at the MCG

A particularly dispiriting loss, given the serious knee injury suffered by young midfielder Culley early in the match, with Simpson comforting the 20-year-old at quarter time. Went in with 26 fit players on their list.

R9, 2023: West Coast 6.7 (43) def by Gold Coast 16.17 (113) at Optus Stadium

Another poor second quarter and one of the least competitive of any quarter played this season sealed the result as the Suns kicked eight unanswered goals. Effort had to be queried, regardless of the injury challenges. Jones suffered a broken nose while Darling played through a fractured arm that now has him on the sidelines.

R10, 2023: Hawthorn 22.10 (142) def West Coast 4.2 (26) at UTAS Stadium

The Eagles hit their lowest on-field point and suffer their heaviest defeat under Simpson after losing to the 18th-placed Hawks and replacing them at the bottom of the ladder. The effort wasn't there, Simpson said, in an "unacceptable" performance.