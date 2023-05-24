Adam Simpson during West Coast's match against Carlton in R7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has shot down reports coach Adam Simpson has been asked to take an extended break at the end of the season.

Simpson is contracted until 2025, but his position is under increased pressure due to the club's ongoing struggles.

The Eagles sit last on the ladder with a 1-9 record and a torrid percentage of 55.4.

It follows on from last year's torrid 2-20 campaign.

Reports on the Seven and Nine Networks on Wednesday night said West Coast had recommended to Simpson he take a three-month break at the end of the current campaign.

West Coast took to Twitter to dismiss those reports.

"Reports that senior coach Adam Simpson has been asked to take a three-month break at the end of the season are inaccurate," the club tweeted.

"No such discussion has taken place."

The commentary around Simpson comes after Richmond coach Damien Hardwick shocked the football world this week when he quit, effective immediately.

That came less than a week after North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson stepped down due to the emotional toll of the Hawthorn racism investigation.

Eagles great Glen Jakovich this week said Simpson should have stepped down after Sunday's 116-point loss to fellow strugglers Hawthorn.

West Coast's injury curse has been their biggest downfall this season, with the Eagles missing 10 of their best 15 players against the Hawks last week.

Although Elliot Yeo (groin), Tom Barrass (illness) and Shannon Hurn (groin) are a chance of returning for Saturday's clash with Essendon, Luke Shuey, Nic Naitanui, Jeremy McGovern, Liam Ryan, Jamie Cripps, Jack Darling and Tom Cole remain sidelined.

Simpson, who is determined to lead the club through its rebuild, says he now mostly avoids digesting what is said about West Coast in the media.

"I used to (take it in) when we were winning," he said.

"About two years (ago), I realised how unhealthy it is. I disconnected from it, to the point where I really don't read or watch anything.

"It's probably made me more balanced as a person, more present at home, and really care about the people that matter."