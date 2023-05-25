Patrick Dangerfield looks on during Geelong training on May 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ANOTHER big weekend is nearly upon us ahead of the bye rounds.

In a huge clash on Friday night, Sydney hosts Carlton at the SCG, while Saturday sees five games, including Narrm's clash against Walyalup, Geelong taking on Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast meeting the Western Bulldogs in Darwin.

Richmond will be under interim coach Andrew McQualter when it faces high-flying Yartapuulti at the MCG on Sunday.

Collingwood faces North Melbourne and, in arguably the biggest game of the round, Adelaide hosts Brisbane to wrap up round 11.

Follow the live blog below for all the latest news and join The Traders LIVE from 6.15pm AEST for all the team and Fantasy news.