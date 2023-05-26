The AFL is pleased to launch a new Indigenous Australian podcast – The Yokayi Footy podcast – as part of its continued celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture during Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

Mineng and Yinggarda man and former Richmond and Collingwood AFL player and Yokayi Footy Show host Andrew Krakouer joins Arrente/Gidja man and former St Kilda and Brisbane player and 1989 Magarey medallist Gilbert McAdam as co-host of The Yokayi Footy podcast that has been created to highlight the long and rich history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Australian Football.

From the Indigenous pioneers from more than a century ago, through to the champions of the modern era, McAdam and Krakouer reflect on the challenges these players had to overcome, and celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Yokayi Footy Show host Andrew Krakouer . Picture: AFL Photos

Episodes 1-3 of the six-part Yokayi Footy Podcast series were released in the opening week of Sir Doug Nicholls Round, while episodes 4-6 will be shared the week commencing May 22 during the second week of the dedicated round ahead of Round 11 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said the new podcast was another opportunity for Australian Football to recognise the contribution of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

"The AFL is delighted to launch its new Yokayi Footy podcast which is a must listen for footy fans of all ages," Ms Rogers said.

"Each episode is full of fantastic stories of some of the great First Nations players and umpires who have led the way for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our game."

The Yokayi Footy podcast series is available on AFL.com.au and the Official AFL Live App.

See below for a list of episodes and release date: