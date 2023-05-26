THERE are few people who know Toby Greene as well as Stephen Coniglio, and few who will be as proud when he reaches the 200-game milestone at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

The pair have progressed from draftee pups in 2011 to the big dogs of the AFL. They've shared the joy of finals triumphs, the heartbreak of a Grand Final defeat and a myriad of setbacks and successes that come with life in the big time.

But amid all the reflections that occur around Greene's 200th, it's starting out on that path together as teenagers that resonates most with the good mate that has been there every step of the way.

"That's the first thing you think about," Coniglio said to AFL.com.au

"Memorable moments on the field and off it, whether it be end-of-season trips or just hanging out on a Monday or Tuesday night playing FIFA or just talking crap, going to restaurants.

"It's those moments. But in some ways, he's still the same Toby as he walked through the door. That's one thing I can say for sure," he said.

A trip to face Geelong might not be the most desirable match-up for a milestone of such significance, with Greene to become the first Giant drafted by the club to hit 200 games.

But for Coniglio it's a fitting location for the man they'll be celebrating.

"I think it sums him up I think a little bit," he said.

"Everyone will doubt us and no one will pick us to win. You could probably say the same about Toby at the start of his career. If someone said he'd be the first 200-game player that was drafted, you'd probably have a few saying, 'I don't know about that.' It's a reason why it's extra special."

In order to celebrate the occasion in the best possible way the Giants will likely have to nullify the only player to have kicked more goals than Greene for GWS - Cats superstar Jeremy Cameron.

For Coniglio, Cameron is the only player that can challenge Greene for the best the Giants have had.

"Jeremy is the most special talent I've played with, but the best Giant is Toby," he said.

"Whether that be now at the 200-game mark or when he retires, he'll be the greatest Giants player that's ever played for the club."

The on-field plaudits for Greene may be common place now but the off-field admiration has taken a bit longer to garner.

He has slowly got on top of the battle with his own frustrations to ascend into sole captaincy at the Giants this season.

It's a position Coniglio himself once held and a role he was always touted for. However, Greene's journey to become chief leader has been far more challenging.

"With some of his indiscretions and stuff like that, he could have easily packed up or chosen a different route but he wanted to stick the course," Coniglio said.

"That's pinned it down more than anything is a love we have for him and the love he has for the club. I think if it was any other way, it might have gone on a different angle.

"He was the first to admit that he needed to work on a few things ... and you see the benefit now of him being the great captain that he is."

(L-R): Stephen Coniglio, Josh Kelly and Toby Greene lead the Giants out onto the field during round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Throughout the height of the criticism that his come his way, Greene's affable personality has never waned. He has always been honest about his flaws and he's still mindful of his weaknesses.

"I put myself in those positions a lot so you've got to cop it when you do. I'm always 30 seconds away from another mistake so I don't want to go early on it," Greene said.

"I've got more self-awareness and maturity. You just don't want to miss games of footy."

The Giants can't afford to be without Toby, either, if they want to win enough games to be a premiership contender yet again - a goal they feel is achievable far sooner than many others are predicting.

For the likes of Coniglio and Greene along with other seasoned Giants like Josh Kelly, Nick Haynes and Lachie Whitfield, the view from the outside is that time is against them.

Inside the club, they are bullish that it can turn quickly as young guns like Sam Taylor, Tom Green and Finn Callaghan continue to develop.

"There'll always be that unfulfillment if we don't achieve that. It's something that drives us on a daily basis. I know it drives Toby and a lot of our older players, so we're definitely hungry," Coniglio said.

"I think with some of the changes we've made with Adam Kingsley coming in we've definitely got a clear plan of direction.

"We know first-hand what that 40, 50, 60-game mark can do to players. And then the momentum in this game is a wonderful thing. Not for one minute do I think there's not success around the corner for us."

The coach's relationship with a club's CEO is often mentioned as critical to club success. The captain-coach partnership is perhaps mentioned less frequently, but it looms as a crucial one in this new era at the Giants and Kingsley couldn't be happier.

"Toby's full of information that I need to tap into to get the best out himself and everyone else. The captain is a mouthpiece of the coach to continually support the messaging and the system," Kingsley said.

"It's a really strong relationship we have and something that will build as the years progress.

"He's one of the hardest trainers we have, he prepares really well. He's a great motivator to his teammates. I didn't necessarily expect that. We all see externally what he does on-field but to see the way he treats people and how professional he is, I was really pleased."

There have been plenty of special moments in the 199 Toby Greene games so far. But a win for the undermanned Giants away to the premiers in his 200th, will sit right up amongst the best of them.