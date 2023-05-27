LUKE Beveridge was a frustrated man following Saturday night's seven-point loss to Gold Coast, saying his Western Bulldogs team is still looking for that "sheen of quality" to take them to another level.

The Bulldogs dominated field position for large periods of the contest at TIO Stadium, generating 65 inside 50s to 48, but some inaccurate kicking and trouble connecting with teammates cost them in the end.

Beveridge said they had trouble playing in "space", unable to convert going forward and then too easily allowing the Suns to rebound and score the other way, with Jack Lukosius cashing in with five goals.

"It was just another reminder to us how we've got to continually be on guard for the opposition's best and you've got to make the most of your chances, and we didn't tonight," Beveridge said.

"We couldn't capitalise when there was a lot of space when we went forward.

"We had a lot of looks in a congested forward line and couldn't manufacture anything.

"On the flipside there was some one v one giveaways and obviously Lukosius was a problem with how he could manufacture some scores."

Although Beveridge said his defenders – aside from Liam Jones – weren't at their same frugal best as they were a week earlier against Adelaide, his main concern came with the attack.

In the second quarter alone the Bulldogs had 20 inside 50s and could muster just two behinds, as Gold Coast surged to a 22-point half-time lead.

With his team still entrenched in the top eight with a 7-4 win-loss record, Beveridge said there was room for improvement in the second half of the season.

"We're looking for that sheen of quality," he said.

"We had three more scoring shots tonight, (and) we kicked a lot of points (11.19) the previous week. 

"We're an inch away. You can be an inch away but be a long way away.

"It's difficult to score three figures every week, but we feel like we're capable every week. That's the thing that's coming.

"It's been an encouraging period without being anywhere near satisfied.

"I'm hoping we're just scratching the surface, but you never know."

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew said he felt it was a win against a quality opponent that had been coming for a while.

The Suns lost to Narrm by five points three weeks ago and challenged Brisbane for three quarters last weekend before fading late.

"We've got some mad competitors that just wanted to win," he said.

"I'm rapt for the lads, to be honest, to have that winning feeling.

"We don't want to assume this means anything, other than a win, which is great, and then move on to the next challenge."

Dew was full of praise for midfielder Matt Rowell, whose 29 disposals included an incredible 16 clearances.

"His competitiveness and ability to put his head in the oven is second to none," Dew said.

"He's so clean and makes great decisions.

"Some of those Bulldogs mids are huge and Rowelly's just got a big heart and he looks to attack anyone."

Gold Coast will now remain in Darwin for the next week before taking on Adelaide at TIO Stadium next Saturday night.

