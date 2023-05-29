Jaeger O'Meara handballs during Fremantle's clash against Melbourne in round 11, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE midfielder Jaeger O'Meara is challenging his one-match ban for rough conduct, while Hawthorn skipper James Sicily has accepted his suspension.

Sicily was cited for his bump on St Kilda's Anthony Caminiti in Hawthorn's upset win over St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, with the incident assessed as careless, high contact and medium impact.

The Hawks accepted the ban and they will be without Sicily for their match against Port Adelaide.

It took some of the gloss off Sicily's stunning performance against the Saints, where he picked up a staggering 22 intercept possessions in his 43 disposals.

O'Meara copped a week for his dump tackle on Melbourne's Charlie Spargo in Fremantle's win at the MCG.

O'Meara's tackle was also assessed as careless, high contact and medium impact.

The Dockers have the bye next week before hosting Richmond in round 13, but they are challenging the ban.