REUNIONS are on the agenda in Sunday's double-header, beginning with Greater Western Sydney's clash against Richmond.

Coming off an impressive win over Geelong, the Giants (4-7) host the Tigers (3-1-7).

As Tigers midfielder Tim Taranto comes up against his former club for the first time, first-year Giants coach Adam Kingsley takes on the side at which he was a long-time assistant.

Andrew McQualter will take charge of Richmond for the second time after last week's loss to Port Adelaide.

The Giants welcome back Harry Himmelberg, while Judson Clarke has come into the Tigers' 22 after being the sub last week.

Greater Western Sydney v Richmond at Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Josh Fahey

Richmond: Noah Cumberland

The final game of the round sees Essendon take on North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

Bombers coach Brad Scott will take on his former side for the first time, having coached the Kangaroos from 2010-19.

Essendon (6-5) will be eyeing a third straight win, while the Roos (2-9) have shown some improved form in recent weeks under interim coach Brett Ratten.

Tarryn Thomas is in for his first senior game of 2023 for the Kangaroos, with Liam Shiels and Darcy Tucker back, while the Bombers have axed Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and welcomed back Dylan Shiel.