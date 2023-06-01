Nat Fyfe celebrates a goal during the practice match between Port Adelaide and Fremantle on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DUAL Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe has signed a two-year contract extension with Fremantle after refusing to entertain rival interest, extending his brilliant career until at least the end of 2025.

Fyfe, who this year handed the Dockers' captaincy to defender Alex Pearce, received multiple off-season approaches from rival clubs but insisted on dealing only with the Dockers.

The three-time All Australian, who remains focused on helping Fremantle win its first premiership, said he was excited about what was possible for the club in the next two years as he prepares to play on for a 15th season in 2024.

"I was never going to play anywhere else," Fyfe told the club's website.

"I feel like there's been a lot of investment into the club, and the club has invested in me.

"I like to play long games, I like pay offs in the end, and I'm really hopeful that at the end of this there's a really good story."

Nat Fyfe in action during Fremantle's win over Melbourne in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fyfe, who has played 214 games, has returned to the Dockers' line-up over the past month after recovering from a foot injury, playing managed minutes before his first full game against Melbourne in round 11.

The 31-year-old trained over the pre-season for a new role as a permanent forward but has been able to split his time in the midfield as well and make a significant contribution at stoppages.

Fyfe return brings Freo faithful to their feet Fremantle fans show their appreciation as former captain Nat Fyfe is subbed into the match

"It's been a progressive build, playing a quarter, a half, three quarters and a full game. It's a luxury we can do that with modern footy," Fyfe said.

"Everything feels really good and I’ll be on track to play again against Richmond next week.

"I feel like I’ve got to catch up to speed and build some form and confidence in my roles, because I’m playing a midfield/forward mix.

"I'm enjoying being back out there in the cutthroat of AFL footy again, and I’ve got a bunch of things I can work on now [and] hopefully at the back end of the year play some really good footy."