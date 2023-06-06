Lance Franklin ahead of the 2023 Marn Grook game in Sydney. Picture: Phil Hillyard

LANCE Franklin will notch another milestone in his remarkable career on Thursday night against St Kilda when he runs out for game No.350, becoming just the 22nd man in VFL/AFL history to reach the milestone.

Numbers don't always tell the full story but, when it comes to Buddy, the records he has set make for extraordinary reading.

186

The number of Brownlow votes Franklin has earned in his career, the 13th most of all time.

4.9

The number of disposals per goal in his career.

18

The number of teams Franklin has kicked five or more goals against in a game. He is the only player in history to kick five against every other team in the competition.

71

The most consecutive games in which Franklin has kicked at least one goal, a streak that ran from 2006 to 2009.

27

The most of consecutive games in which Franklin has kicked multiple goals, a streak that ran from 2010 to 2011.

3

The number of times Franklin has previously played a milestone game against St Kilda. His 100th, 200th and 300th AFL games all came against the Saints.

258

The number of multiple-goal games in Franklin's career, the most in V/AFL history.

168

The number of games Franklin has played at two different clubs. Only Bernie Quinlan has played more at two separate clubs (177 at both Footscray and Fitzroy).

21

The number of players before Franklin to play in 350 career VFL/AFL games.

1057

The number of goals Franklin has kicked in his AFL career.

3

The number of players to have kicked more goals in VFL/AFL history.

219

The number of wins Franklin has played in, the 15th most in VFL/AFL history.

1

The number of draws Franklin has played in during his career.

67

The highest guernsey number worn by Franklin. This came in round 10, 2017, to commemorate the year of the 1967 referendum that saw Indigenous Australians included in the census.

13

The most goals Franklin has kicked in a game.

13

The number of seasons in which Franklin has kicked more than 50 goals. Only Tony Lockett has done this more often, kicking 50 or more goals in 14 seasons.

169

The number of teammates Franklin has played with.

2

The number of states in which Franklin has kicked 300 or more goals. He is the only player to achieve this feat in AFL history.