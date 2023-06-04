Tom Doedee is seen with an injured knee during round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has suffered a massive blow in the race for a return to finals, with defender Tom Doedee to miss the rest of the season.

Doedee ruptured the ACL in his right knee in the first quarter of Saturday night's loss to Gold Coast, with scans on Sunday confirming he will require season-ending surgery.

Doedee suffered the same injury to his left knee in 2019.

Suspected knee injury sees Crows defender subbed early Tom Doedee is subbed out early in the first term after an injury to his leg

"Unfortunately it's not the news we were hoping for and scans have confirmed that Tom has ruptured his ACL," Crows high performance boss Darren Burgess said.

"He was clearly in some discomfort after coming from the ground on Saturday night and now we have confirmation of the injury which will sideline him for the rest of the season.

"We all share Tom's disappointment and we are supporting him as best we can as he prepares for surgery and then rehabilitation.

"What we know of Tom is he is of high character and the utmost professional, and having been through this process once before, knows what it takes to get back to playing at the highest level."

