LIKE MANY coaches, Roy, Calvin and Warnie added a few Gold Coast players to their team to help manage the bye rounds, the reason being, they share the round 13 bye and offered a lot of value.

Unfortunately, the conditions weren’t conducive to Fantasy scoring in Darwin with the Suns averaging 100 points less than they had in the first 10 rounds.

Popular mid-priced selections Rory Atkins and Brayden Fiorini averaged under 50 points in the Top End. A lot of coaches were keen to hold them through the four weeks of the byes, but now they have become popular trade out targets.

The Traders chat through the best strategy to deal with the second week of the byes including which players coming off their bye would be the best selections.

Andrew Brayshaw, Caleb Serong, Chad Warner, Errol Gulden and Lachie Neale are the names that are favoured, but could there be some value elsewhere? Our resident Fantasy experts unpack how to use your three trades as you field, hopefully, a better 18 than last week.

In this week’s episode …

1:00 - Calvin has lost his voice, but was the best of The Traders this week.

3:05 - A big 68-point first quarter got Warnie's captain Zach Merrett off to a cracking start.

5:25 - What happened to Rory Laird?

10:30 - Will Phillips goes back-to-back five votes in the Cash Cow of the Year.

13:00 - Plent of news out of the weekend including Jordan De Goey's trip to the tribunal.

18:00 - It is an extra-long round with games from Thursday-Monday.

20:30 - "It's the China game all over again ... we didn't learn!"

23:00 - What to do with the under-performing Suns such as Rory Atkins, Brayden Fiorini and even Matt Rowell.

27:20 - Are there any names shouting out to us to pick off their R12 bye? Andrew Brayshaw looks to be the best.

32:05 - Could you launch into Jack Steele as an option? 36:00 - Warnie thinks Jake Lloyd could have some ceiling scores in the byes.

39:30 - Most traded in and out players early doors.

42:00 - Questions from social media

45:00 - Is Tarryn Thomas worth a look at under $500k?

50:05 - Harry Himmelberg is playing in defence again.

53:00 - Are you willing to pay extra for Brayshaw over Lachie Neale?

56:15 - How many premiums will you have missing in R15?

58:45 - Roy will have a stronger week this week with even players on the bench that he doesn't have access to.

