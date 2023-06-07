Nic Naitanui looks on during the R3 match between West Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on April 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui's prospects of playing this year appear dimmer than ever after failing to progress in his battle with an Achilles tendon issue.

Naitanui has been listed as six to seven weeks away from returning for the past three weeks, but on Tuesday his return date was listed as TBC on the club's injury list.

The 33-year-old will now consult a specialist to determine the best course of action, but time is running out for him to play this year.

The three-time All-Australian is contracted until the end of next year.

"Nic will see a specialist as we attempt to gather as much information as we can to make a decision on the next steps about the management of his Achilles," West Coast's head of health Mark Finucane said.

Nic Naitanui at West Coast training in March, 2023. Picture: West Coast Eagles

"When we have more information we’ll provide a further update."

The news on Naitanui continues a torrid time for the bottom-placed Eagles.

Defender Liam Duggan was taken to hospital for observation earlier this week after falling severely ill on Monday night.

He was due to challenge his one-match ban for a dangerous tackle at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night, but the Eagles withdrew that challenge due to the severity of the illness that Duggan is battling, with the 26-year-old to miss Saturday's clash against Adelaide.

Luke Edwards and Tom Barrass are among other Eagles players who have battled illness in recent weeks.

The Eagles will be forced to make at least five changes for Saturday's clash with the Crows in Adelaide.

Shannon Hurn and the Eagles leave the field after West Coast's loss to Carlton in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Shannon Hurn (hamstring), Elijah Hewett (concussion), Callum Jamieson (hip) and Connor West (knee) were all injured in last week's 63-point loss to Collingwood.

Barrass, who was a late withdrawal with a hip injury, will miss again.

The likes of Jamie Cripps, Jeremy McGovern, Liam Ryan and Tom Cole are also on a star-studded injury list.

Captain Luke Shuey (hamstring/ankle), Jack Darling (fractured arm), Luke Edwards (concussion) and Samo Petrevski-Seton (corked leg) are all up for selection if they can get through main training this week.