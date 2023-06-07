JAKE Riccardi had some experience to call on when he was dropped to the VFL earlier this year.

The talented Giants key forward was made to wait for his AFL opportunity. Overlooked in his draft year, Riccardi plugged away for two seasons at reserves level with Werribee before finally hearing his name called by an AFL club at age 20.

So, having started the year as a key cog in first-year coach Adam Kingsley's forward line, when Riccardi was dropped back to the VFL after just two goals from his first four games it wasn't the type of setback he hadn't dealt with before.

"I reckon that helped me a fair bit," Riccardi told AFL.com.au this week.

"My pathway wasn't being a gun junior who was drafted then went straight into a team. I feel like if I went back to the twos having come through like that, I might have felt it was a bit harder to deal with.

"Having that base there, being rejected a few times and then being picked up as a mature ager, it's almost helped me dealing with that stuff. I feel like the biggest thing I've taken out of getting dropped to the twos is knowing I've been here before. It's not as if it's foreign territory.

"I just dealt with it the way that I used to deal with it. Get on with it, don't make it a sob story, you've still got a game of footy to play. You don't let the emotions override you, you just keep playing footy and hopefully it just pans out."

Jake Riccardi kicks a goal during the round six VFL match between Port Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney at ETU Stadium on April 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Riccardi found form in the VFL, kicking four goals from 13 marks against Brisbane and another bag of four from 20 disposals against Port Melbourne the following week. Still not picked for AFL selection, a chat with his coach ironed out what he needed to work on.

"It was mainly about my competitiveness and making sure that every contest I'm in was almost like my last, making sure I'm bringing the ball to ground and flying for the footy," Riccardi said.

"He was really good for me with that. When I came out of the team, he had a good chat with me and told me what he expects from me. I really respected the way he spoke to me about that. He just gave me a few things to work on in the lower levels and I feel like I was playing well for a little bit, then he gave me my chance.

"It always is frustrating, but I've been there before. It's not as simple as going back for one week, playing well and that's it … you're back in. It's not all about form. It's about doing your bit and building that trust again."

Riccardi has since returned to the side in a new role, not only playing alongside Jesse Hogan and the club's No.1 pick from last season Aaron Cadman in a key forward post but also aiding Kieren Briggs as the side's supporting ruck option.

He got his rewards a fortnight ago, booting three goals in the team's upset win over reigning premier Geelong at GMHBA Stadium before backing up that haul with one goal from 11 touches in a narrow loss to Richmond last weekend.

Jake Riccardi celebrates after scoring a goal during Greater Western Sydney's match against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium in round 11, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Now, the high-flying 23-year-old is eyeing an uninterrupted second half of the campaign as he looks to continue holding down the spot in Kingsley's attacking plans that he undoubtedly earned through the VFL.

"I feel like they're two of my better games of the season," Riccardi said.

"I definitely want to just play every game I can that we have left. I want to be part of a good, winning team and just do my bit. I'm not here to overdo anything and kick 50 goals. I just want to do my bit for the team, play my role, attack every ruck contest I can, and then when I'm forward I want to just launch at every ball I can and kick some goals along the way."