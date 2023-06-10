ON PAPER, Brisbane's clash with Hawthorn at the MCG this afternoon looks to be a one-sided affair.

But the Lions - despite sitting pretty in the top four - should be feeling wary of their lowly opponents if recent history is any guide.

The Hawks have won their past three matches against the Lions, stretching back to a 28-point victory at the same venue in round one, 2020 when there were no crowds due to the pandemic.

Chad Wingard starred on those occasions, but he won't be there this week as he is managing a calf complaint.

The Lions are coming off a loss to Adelaide before their bye but were on a seven-match winning streak before that, while the Hawks got smashed in the first half by Port Adelaide last week before saving some face with a strong showing after the main break.

Jack Gunston will take on his former side for the first time, with the Lions recalling Deven Robertson and Jack Payne but axing Keidean Coleman and losing Dayne Zorko to suspension. The Hawks have named captain James Sicily after his own suspension.

The Crows will go in heavy favourites against a decimated West Coast outfit, looking to continue their push for a top-eight berth.

While their form on the road has been nothing to crow about, Adelaide has been strong on its home deck and will look to celebrate Taylor Walker's 250th match in style.

The Eagles just can't take a trick, with another four injuries in last week's 63-point loss to Collingwood compounding matters.

Shannon Hurn (hamstring), Elijah Hewett (concussion), Callum Jamieson (hip) and Connor West (knee) come out of the side, with Jack Darling, Luke Shuey and mid-season signing Ryan Maric among the replacements.

The Crows have made just one change, with Josh Worrell in for the injured Tom Doedee.

The final game on Saturday sees Fremantle up against Richmond, with both teams sitting just outside the top eight.

The Dockers had an excellent win over Melbourne in round 11 before the bye, while the Tigers will be buoyed after their one-goal victory against GWS last week.

Liam Henry is in for the Dockers, who have lost Sean Darcy to a hamstring and Jaeger O'Meara to suspension.

The Tigers have been bolstered with Nick Vlastuin back in defence.