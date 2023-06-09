Nick Blakey is tackled by Dan Butler during the round 13 match between Sydney and St Kilda at the SCG on June 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA forward Dan Butler has been offered a one-match ban for his tackle on Sydney defender Nick Blakey on Thursday night.

Butler landed a crunching tackle on Blakey during the third quarter of the Saints' 14-point win at the SCG.

The rough conduct charge was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, resulting in the one-game suspension.

Blakey passed a head injury assessment (HIA) after the tackle but was substituted out of the match, with Swans coach John Longmire revealing the 15-minute time period played a part along with a toe injury the 23-year-old brought into the game.

"No, he passed his HIA. He was fine in the end," Longmire said.

"It was going to take 15 minutes by the time he was assessed and allowed back on the ground, which was pretty critical at that point.

"He had a toe injury coming into the game and we had to get moving. It was a pretty important part of the game and 15 minutes is a good slab of time.

"With his toe being sore we made a change. It was only last week that he hurt it and he came into the game a bit sore. Hopefully he will be OK next week."

The Saints recorded an important win, but now face being without Butler for next week's clash against Richmond.

Butler has kicked 18 goals in 12 games for St Kilda in 2023.