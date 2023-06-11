THE KING'S birthday clash between Melbourne and Collingwood has been an official part of the AFL calendar since 2001.

The pair have faced off in matches on the public holiday before that year, but have not missed the annual meeting after the turn of the century.

While some matches over the past 20-odd years saw the two teams at opposite ends of the ladder, there have been plenty of individual highlights and some nail-biting finishes.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Pies v Dees tradition: The best Queen's Birthday clashes Tarrant, Yze, Watts, Cloke, Cox and more memorable moments in 20 years of the Monday rivalry

DEMONS v MAGPIES Follow all the action LIVE from 3.20pm AEST

JACK WATTS' RESPONSE, 2017

The former No.1 pick infamously made his debut before he was ready, thrust by a then-lowly Melbourne into the bright lights of the marquee game in 2009 and was heavily targeted by Collingwood opponents throughout.

The 2017 edition saw Collingwood jump out to a 28-point lead halfway through the second term, before Melbourne slowly but steadily closed the gap.

The teams traded goals in the final term, and Melbourne clung to a slender five-point lead as the seconds ticked down.

Watts shook off the ghosts of the past to kick a two-bounce sealing goal, backing up with a lunging touch on the line down the other end to deny Collingwood of a much-needed major.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More On This Day, 2017: Watts settles Queen's Birthday classic One of the great Dees-Pies clashes featuring Christian Petracca's first ever Brownlow medal votes, Jeremy Howe's mark of the year contender and Jack Watts' special sealer

THE DRAW, 2010

Just 10 weeks prior, Collingwood had come from behind with the final two goals of the game to pinch a one-point victory.

In the sequel, the two teams couldn't be separated.

Tarkyn Lockyer was the Pies' hero, tying the game up with the final goal, but his side could have comfortably won the match, booting 9.22 as the Dees kicked 11 majors to six in the final three quarters.

Aaron Davey earned the three Brownlow votes for his 28-disposal game playing off half-back, while Dane Swan (38) and ruck Mark Jamar (25, 33 hitouts) also polled.

Sharrod Wellingham, Jack Trengove and Dayne Beams react after the R12 match between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG on June 14, 2010 . Picture: AFL Photos

JEFF FARMER BOOTS NINE IN A HALF, 2000

OK, for the pedants, this technically wasn't played on Queen's Birthday itself, but two days' prior on the Saturday of the long weekend. But such was the individual brilliance, it had to be included.

Farmer had two touches in the first half before being benched, back in the days where a benching lasted much longer than a three-minute rotation.

Teammate Ben Beams' broken arm in the third quarter resulted in a reprieve for Farmer, who subsequently produced a scintillating 45 minutes of footy, kicking nine of Melbourne's last 13 goals, with six coming in the final term.

Largely on the back of Farmer's work, Melbourne coasted to a 65-point win, having led by just three at half-time.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Big Bags: Nine goals in a half? This is the Wiz's world, 2000 Jeff Farmer goes from the bench to the star of the show against Collingwood with an almighty surge

MASON COX TAKES OVER, 2018

In front of the biggest non-finals crowd (83,518) between the two sides since 1964, Collingwood's American recruit Mason Cox stole the show.

In a high-quality contest – the Magpies eventually made the Grand Final with Melbourne qualifying for a preliminary final – Cox was imperious in a best-afield performance, booting 5.1 from 16 disposals and eight marks and recording nine hitouts to boot.

Collingwood jumped out to an early 23-point lead at the first break, and gradually increased the margin throughout the game, resulting in a 42-point win.

Jordan De Goey also starred with 30 disposals, while Steele Sidebottom's 32 touches was enough for a Brownlow vote.

Tom McDonald kicked six of Melbourne's 14 goals, while a 20-year-old Clayton Oliver was tireless with 31 disposals and 10 tackles.

Mason Cox celebrates a goal during the R12 match between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG on June 11, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FIRST BIG FREEZE, 2015

The football world was shocked and saddened by former Melbourne coach Neale Daniher's announcement of his Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis.

The "Big Freeze" fundraiser was unveiled, with celebrities sent down a slide on a sled into a pool of icy water as a curtain-raiser to the Queen's Birthday game – already held in a wintery Melbourne.

Some of those first sliders included Tim Watson, Dermott Brereton, Brian Taylor, Garry Lyon, Mark Robinson and Bryan 'Strauchanie' Strauchan (Peter Hellier), and the tradition of costumed entrances in the name of fundraising was born.

The now-iconic blue beanies sold out faster than the Daniher family thought possible, the 2018 edition saw all 18 AFL coaches take part (resulting in Chris Fagan infamously tearing his hamstring off the bone) and AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan even once participated, dressed as Meatloaf.

The 2015 match itself was a 25-point win to Collingwood, with Travis Cloke kicking 7.0, but the long-lasting effect was the Big Freeze fundraising tradition for the FightMND organisation, which is now entering its ninth year, and has raised nearly $70 million.