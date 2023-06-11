COLLINGWOOD has named Pat Lipinski for his first game of the season in Monday's King's Birthday blockbuster at the MCG.

Lipinski comes in for the suspended Jordan De Goey in the only change to the Magpies' side, with Josh Daicos (illness), Beau McCreery (ankle) and Will Hoskin-Elliott (ankle) all named despite being under fitness clouds.

Daniel McStay (finger) and Jamie Elliott (shoulder) have missed out despite an expectation they would be fit for the annual clash at the MCG.

The Demons have also made just one addition, with gun defender Michael Hibberd coming in and last week's sub James Harmes (suspension) and Jake Bowey (concussion) dropping out.

The Dees will again be without star midfielder Clayton Oliver, who was ruled out on Friday due to a toe infection.

Lipinski hasn't played since last year having undergone shoulder surgery in the pre-season, his second such procedure in the space of six months.

MONDAY, JUNE 12

Melbourne v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: M.Hibberd

Out: J.Bowey (concussion), J.Harmes (suspension)

R12 sub: James Harmes

COLLINGWOOD

In: P.Lipinski

Out: J.De Goey (suspension), O.Markov (sub)

R12 sub: Oleg Markov