MELBOURNE midfielder Jack Viney has polled a perfect 10 after his match-winning performance against Collingwood in the King's Birthday blockbuster.

Viney (32 disposals, nine clearances) was also named Neale Daniher medallist post-game as best-afield in the tough-fought four-point win.

Port Adelaide gun Zak Butters put on another perfect display to pull clear atop the AFLCA Champion Player Award leaderboard.

Butters polled 10 votes after having 31 disposals and kicking a goal in the Power's 22-point win over the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.

The 22-year-old moved onto 73 votes overall, 10 ahead of Nick Daicos (63) and ahead of Christian Petracca (61), with votes from the King's Birthday blockbuster still to come.

Butters has polled votes in every game since round four, including five hauls of 10.

Taylor Walker unsurprisingly collected 10 after booting 10 goals in Adelaide's thrashing of West Coast on Saturday.

Nic Martin was the other player to take home 10 votes for his performance in Essendon's win over Carlton on Sunday night.

St Kilda v Sydney

9 Jack Sinclair (STK)

7 Mitch Owens (STK)

6 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

5 Oliver Florent (SYD)

2 Brad Crouch (STK)

1 Callum Wilkie (STK)

Phillipou's priceless opener gets Saints marching St Kilda young gun Mattaes Phillipou reads the spillage to perfection and produces the first goal of the game

Swans fans rejoice after Papley's pearler Tom Papley finally earns Sydney's first major of the game in the second term after this fine shot from distance

Buddy's special moment in game 350 gets SCG rocking Lance Franklin reels in a super mark and finishes in front of an adoring crowd in his milestone match

Franklin fired up after second goal raises noise further Lance Franklin gets the Sydney faithful even more excited after hammering through another major in style

Butler bewildered after mow down deemed dangerous Dan Butler lets out some frustration after being penalised for this tackling action on Nick Blakey

Owens always knows where the sticks are Mitch Owens shows his fine polish around the goals with this awesome snap on the left

Ross the latest Saint pinged for dangerous tackle St Kilda's Seb Ross gets penalised for this action on Sydney's Joel Amartey

King brings it home with super sealer Max King puts the icing on the cake with this brilliant finish on the run

Highlights: Sydney v St Kilda The Swans and Saints clash in round 13

Full post-match, R13: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 13's match against Sydney

Full post-match, R13: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round 13's match against St Kilda

Mini-Match: Sydney v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Swans and Saints clash in round 13

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide

10 Zak Butters (PORT)

8 Tom Liberatore (WB)

5 Scott Lycett (PORT)

3 Travis Boak (PORT)

2 Connor Rozee (PORT)

2 Lachie Jones (PORT)

Power surge from opening bounce to set early tone Charlie Dixon snaps through the first major of the game in rapid time

Weightman's cool curler gets Dogs rolling Cody Weightman nails a composed running snap in the early stages

Bontempelli collides with Houston as contest heats up Marcus Bontempelli and Dan Houston come together after attacking the footy

Rozee class on show again with slick snap Connor Rozee sums up the situation and finds the big sticks in style

Tall timbers turn small forwards with crafty major Jeremy Finlayson fires off a great handball and Charlie Dixon finishes cleanly

Big Fin silences Dogs fans with brilliant boundary finish Willie Rioli hands it off and Jeremy Finlayson threads the eye from the tightest of angles

Horne-Francis cracker caps off blistering Power team footy Jason Horne-Francis burns them and finishes in style after an eye-catching Port Adelaide passage from half-back

Late controversy denies Weightman as Powell-Pepper ripper seals it Sam Powell-Pepper's superb snap nails the door shut after Oskar Baker is penalised for an illegal shepherd at the other end

Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide The Bulldogs and Power clash in round 13

Full post-match, R13: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 13's match against Western Bulldogs

Full post-match, R13: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 13's match against Port Adelaide

Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Power clash in round 13

Hawthorn v Brisbane

9 Connor MacDonald (HAW)

7 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

5 James Sicily (HAW)

4 Josh Dunkley (BL)

3 Jarman Impey (HAW)

1 Dylan Moore (HAW)

1 Eric Hipwood (BL)

Dunkley delight after star recruit snaps first for club Josh Dunkley shows his elation after snaring his first major for the Lions with a terrific finish

Butler serves up sumptuous dribbler in genius finish Sam Butler conjures some footy magic, steering the bouncing footy home with this stunning kick

Ashcroft class enjoyed around the 'G Lions young gun Will Ashcroft crafts this beautiful snap in his first AFL outing at the MCG

Rayner rises right in front of Lions faithful Cam Rayner gets the Brisbane fans off their seats with this ripping mark in the square

Breust blow with veteran Hawk hurt and subbed Hawthorn loses Luke Breust to injury after the triple-premiership forward sustains a knock in this contest

Lewis launches almighty celebration after mega major Mitch Lewis gets his side up and about with this huge goal building more momentum

McCluggage scare as gun mid hurts neck in tackle The Lions lose running midfielder Hugh McCluggage to injury after this incident involving James Sicily

Moore makes sure of it with slick sealer Dylan Moore delivers the dagger to bring home a superb upset victory

Highlights: Hawthorn v Brisbane The Hawks and Lions clash in round 13

Full post-match, R13: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 13's match against Hawthorn

Full post-match, R13: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 13's match against Brisbane

Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Hawks and Lions clash in round 13

Adelaide v West Coast

10 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

7 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

7 Rory Laird (ADEL)

3 Rory Sloane (ADEL)

2 Ben Keays (ADEL)

1 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

Super Walker impresses early in milestone game Perfect start for the Crows as Taylor Walker slots the opening goal in his 250th AFL game

Maric's magic moment comes earlier than expected Fairytales do come true as Eagles' mid-season recruit Ryan Maric earns a special goal on debut

Mighty Rankine produces stellar double feature The Crows are red hot as Izak Rankine joins the scoring list with two quick goals

Walker wreaking havoc at Adelaide Oval with six already Taylor Walker is going crazy in his milestone game, notching his sixth major of the game in just the second-quarter

Kelly steadies the Eagles with crucial gem Tim Kelly softens the Crows' dominant lead with this much-needed Eagles major

Thilthorpe serves up dessert with easiest of finishes Riley Thilthorpe chases after a wild footy and adds to the party with another goal

Marvelous Rachele finds the big sticks Crows fans jump to their feet as Josh Rachele puts this one through

Williams snaps cracking consolation major The Eagles continue to fight as Bailey Williams steals the footy and kicks this goal

Walker massacre with career-high 10 in game 250 Taylor Walker has a milestone game to remember with a spectacular 10-goal haul in the Crows' demolition

Highlights: Adelaide v West Coast The Crows and Eagles clash in round 13

Full post-match, R13: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round 13's match against Adelaide

Full post-match, R13: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 13's match against West Coast

Mini-Match: Adelaide v West Coast Extended highlights of the Crows and Eagles clash in round 13

Fremantle v Richmond

9 Tim Taranto (RICH)

9 Shai Bolton (RICH)

5 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)

3 Caleb Serong (FRE)

2 Jye Amiss (FRE)

1 Jayden Short (RICH)

1 Luke Jackson (FRE)

Young stars combine for dead-eye opener Jye Amiss finishes with precision after Caleb Serong's perfect running delivery

Tigers go bang-bang with pair of crackers Jayden Short drills it from the paint before Tim Taranto nails a superb snap

Clarke collects and curls home a ripper Judson Clarke slots a piercing snap after a beautiful crumb

Amiss causing havoc as Perth rain pours down Jye Amiss finishes off a brilliant free-flowing major before converting a super grab in the wet

Taranto turns Haaland with super soccer strike Tim Taranto sums up the situation and boots through a terrific goal off the ground

Baker dazzles them to set up Mansell magic Rhyan Mansell threads a sensational goal after Liam Baker's boundary brilliance

Fyfe's freakish finish could spell GOTY contender Nat Fyfe defies physics with an outrageous curler from the boundary

Is Mansell in trouble for this bump on Aish? James Aish comes from the field after a heavy collision with Rhyan Mansell

Highlights: Fremantle v Richmond The Dockers and Tigers clash in round 13

Full post-match, R13: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round 13's match against Fremantle

Full post-match, R13: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round 13's match against Richmond

Mini-Match: Fremantle v Richmond Extended highlights of the Dockers and Tigers clash in round 13

North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney

9 Kieren Briggs (GWS)

9 Toby Greene (GWS)

3 Nick Larkey (NMFC)

3 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

2 Tom Green (GWS)

2 Callan Ward (GWS)

1 Tarryn Thomas (NMFC)

1 Connor Idun (GWS)

Wardlaw steals opening show with first AFL goal The Roos are off to a bounding start as impressive young gun George Wardlaw claims his first major in the big league

Bedford breaks free and finishes in style Toby Bedford dodges the incoming tackle and slots this terrific major

Brown going to town with delightful double GWS takes the lead as Callum Brown produces two majors in short time

Thomas takes two steps and nails slickest of shots Tarryn Thomas hands the lead to the Kangaroos with this impressive goal

Defensive error leaves Ward open for classy strike Free as a bird within the forward 50, Callan Ward collects the footy and finds the big sticks

Superstar Greene stuns with two mesmerising gems Toby Greene steals the spotlight and produces genius back-to-back majors ahead of the final term

Marvelous Bedford produces clinical snap goal Toby Bedford navigates his way through traffic before throwing the footy onto his boot and sailing the ball through for six

Full post-match, R13: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round 13's match against North Melbourne

Full post-match, R13: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 13's match against GWS

Highlights: North Melbourne v GWS The Kangaroos and Giants clash in round 13

Typical Toby performs footy masterclass Toby Greene once again leads from the front for GWS with three goals and 24 disposals

Mini-Match: North Melbourne v GWS Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Giants clash in round 13

Essendon v Carlton

10 Nic Martin (ESS)

8 Peter Wright (ESS)

5 Jye Caldwell (ESS)

4 Adam Cerra (CARL)

2 Jordan Ridley (ESS)

1 Ben Hobbs (ESS)

Cincotta erupts after electric first AFL goal Mature-aged Blue Alex Cincotta gets his teammates up and about after drilling his maiden major in the big league

Massive collision results in return major for Martin A Blue and Don show super courage on the wing before the footy eventuates in the hands of Jack Martin, who goals in his comeback game

McKay and Wright trade big bombs in tight contest Power forwards Harry McKay and Peter Wright claim a goal each for their club after stellar strikes of the footy

Dons get stuck into tagger Curnow after Merrett's win Bombers skipper Zach Merrett gets one up on Ed Curnow after snaring the first goal in the third term

Scintillating Bombers goal gets 'G roaring Essendon's momentum is off the charts as Jye Menzie completes another stunning team major

Wright can do no wrong in epic return game Peter Wright is on fire at the MCG in his comeback to footy, snaring a handful of goals in short time to pile on more pain for the Blues

Caldwell closes door in emphatic fashion Jye Caldwell provides the icing for Essendon as he lays a fine tackle and follows up with a solid shot

Martin continues to step up as stocks rise further Nic Martin once again helps cover the absence of star teammate Darcy Parish, with another flashy performance racking up the footy

Highlights: Carlton v Essendon The Blues and Bombers clash in round 13

Full post-match, R13: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round 13's match against Carlton

Full post-match, R13: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round 13's match against Essendon

Mini-Match: Carlton v Essendon Extended highlights of the Blues and Bombers clash in round 13

Melbourne v Collingwood

10 Jack Viney (MELB)

7 Steven May (MELB)

4 Christian Salem (MELB)

3 Jack Crisp (COLL)

2 Max Gawn (MELB)

2 Bayley Fritsch (MELB)

1 Christian Petracca (MELB)

1 Tom Mitchell (COLL)

Big Freeze 9: Check out all the action from the slide Watch all the action from the Big Freeze 9 slide

Touching moment as clubs unite to honour Daniher Melbourne and Collingwood celebrate AFL legend Neale Daniher, as he walks off the field ahead of the King's Birthday blockbuster

Lipinski's fairytale first goal on return Patrick Lipinski's first kick of the season sees him snare the opening major in some comeback story

Harrison's huge moment in just his second game Pies youngster Harvey Harrison makes it three unanswered goals for his side after this fine snap creates a huge roar

Bone-crunching crash sends 'G wild A massive collision between Lachie Hunter and Will Hoskin-Elliott gets the stadium buzzing

Fritsch fires up Dees after silky snap earns lead Bayley Fritsch gets his teammates up and about after his crafty major puts Melbourne in front

Grundy gets his big moment against ex-side Brodie Grundy celebrates a huge goal against his former club

Magpies scare as captain Moore hobbles off sore Collingwood sweats on the fitness of Darcy Moore after the skipper hurts his ankle in this incident

Viney's hard heroics set up van Rooyen for

03:19 Last two mins: Dees cling on against charging Pies Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Melbourne and Collingwood in the King's Birthday blockbuster

08:35 Highlights: Melbourne v Collingwood The Demons and Magpies clash in round 13

07:53 Full post-match, R13: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 13's match against Collingwood

06:28 Full post-match, R13: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 13's match against Melbourne

03:10 As fine as Viney: Jack claims Neale Daniher Trophy Jack Viney steps up on the big stage with a typically hard-as-nails performance to earn best-on-ground honours

14:00 Mini-Match: Melbourne v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Demons and Magpies clash in round 13

LEADERBOARD

73 Zak Butters (PORT)

63 Nick Daicos (COLL)

62 Christian Petracca (MELB)

52 Zach Merrett (ESS)

52 Tim Taranto (RICH)

48 Jack Sinclair (STK)

47 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

47 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

47 Toby Greene (GWS)

45 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

45 Connor Rozee (PORT)

44 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

44 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

41 Lachie Neale (BL)

40 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

38 Callum Wilkie (STK)

37 Rory Laird (ADEL)

37 Darcy Moore (COLL)

36 Caleb Serong (FRE)

35 Chad Warner (SYD)