MELBOURNE midfielder Jack Viney has polled a perfect 10 after his match-winning performance against Collingwood in the King's Birthday blockbuster.
Viney (32 disposals, nine clearances) was also named Neale Daniher medallist post-game as best-afield in the tough-fought four-point win.
Port Adelaide gun Zak Butters put on another perfect display to pull clear atop the AFLCA Champion Player Award leaderboard.
Butters polled 10 votes after having 31 disposals and kicking a goal in the Power's 22-point win over the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.
The 22-year-old moved onto 73 votes overall, 10 ahead of Nick Daicos (63) and ahead of Christian Petracca (61), with votes from the King's Birthday blockbuster still to come.
Butters has polled votes in every game since round four, including five hauls of 10.
Taylor Walker unsurprisingly collected 10 after booting 10 goals in Adelaide's thrashing of West Coast on Saturday.
Nic Martin was the other player to take home 10 votes for his performance in Essendon's win over Carlton on Sunday night.
St Kilda v Sydney
9 Jack Sinclair (STK)
7 Mitch Owens (STK)
6 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
5 Oliver Florent (SYD)
2 Brad Crouch (STK)
1 Callum Wilkie (STK)
Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide
10 Zak Butters (PORT)
8 Tom Liberatore (WB)
5 Scott Lycett (PORT)
3 Travis Boak (PORT)
2 Connor Rozee (PORT)
2 Lachie Jones (PORT)
Hawthorn v Brisbane
9 Connor MacDonald (HAW)
7 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
5 James Sicily (HAW)
4 Josh Dunkley (BL)
3 Jarman Impey (HAW)
1 Dylan Moore (HAW)
1 Eric Hipwood (BL)
Adelaide v West Coast
10 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
7 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
7 Rory Laird (ADEL)
3 Rory Sloane (ADEL)
2 Ben Keays (ADEL)
1 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
Fremantle v Richmond
9 Tim Taranto (RICH)
9 Shai Bolton (RICH)
5 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)
3 Caleb Serong (FRE)
2 Jye Amiss (FRE)
1 Jayden Short (RICH)
1 Luke Jackson (FRE)
North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney
9 Kieren Briggs (GWS)
9 Toby Greene (GWS)
3 Nick Larkey (NMFC)
3 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
2 Tom Green (GWS)
2 Callan Ward (GWS)
1 Tarryn Thomas (NMFC)
1 Connor Idun (GWS)
Essendon v Carlton
10 Nic Martin (ESS)
8 Peter Wright (ESS)
5 Jye Caldwell (ESS)
4 Adam Cerra (CARL)
2 Jordan Ridley (ESS)
1 Ben Hobbs (ESS)
Melbourne v Collingwood
10 Jack Viney (MELB)
7 Steven May (MELB)
4 Christian Salem (MELB)
3 Jack Crisp (COLL)
2 Max Gawn (MELB)
2 Bayley Fritsch (MELB)
1 Christian Petracca (MELB)
1 Tom Mitchell (COLL)
LEADERBOARD
73 Zak Butters (PORT)
63 Nick Daicos (COLL)
62 Christian Petracca (MELB)
52 Zach Merrett (ESS)
52 Tim Taranto (RICH)
48 Jack Sinclair (STK)
47 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
47 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
47 Toby Greene (GWS)
45 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
45 Connor Rozee (PORT)
44 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
44 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
41 Lachie Neale (BL)
40 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
38 Callum Wilkie (STK)
37 Rory Laird (ADEL)
37 Darcy Moore (COLL)
36 Caleb Serong (FRE)
35 Chad Warner (SYD)