Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, WAFL and SANFL action

L-R: Matthew Coulthard, Sebit Kuek, Jordon Sweet. Pictures: Richmond FC, Fremantle FC, AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday June 17, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Brisbane made light work of lowly Sydney with an 111-point victory at home which keeps them one game clear at the top of the table.

Midfielder Jarryd Lyons could be in line for a recall after his dominant performance in the big win, collecting a game-high 34 disposals, 13 clearances, eight tackles and four marks.

Learn More 14:58

Lyons played every game last season but missed the finals due to injury, however the 30-year-old has only managed three games this season.

Forward Noah Answerth was influential across the ground and finished with an impressive 10 marks, 10 tackles, four clearances and a goal from his 22 disposals.

After being omitted from the senior team, Jaxon Prior impressed with 24 touches and four marks.

Up forward, Blake Coleman and first-year player Shadeau Brain each booted four goals, while Tom Fullarton finished with two.

Learn More 01:28

After coming on as the Lions' sub in the fourth quarter of Friday night's win over Sydney, Callum Ah Chee backed that up with one goal in a 15-disposal, six-mark effort.

Harry Sharp (23 disposals, six marks, five tackles), James Madden (21 touches, six marks) and Nakia Cockatoo (16 disposals, one goal) were all solid in the win.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Carlton at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday June 17, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Jaxon Binns has to be closing on a senior debut after starring again in the VFL, this week finishing with an equal game-high 32 disposals and seven marks in Carlton's six-point loss to Werribee on Saturday.

Learn More 01:24

Former Swan George Hewett will also be hoping for a senior recall, gathering 24 disposals, five clearances and laying nine tackles.

Jack Carroll (23 disposals) and Zac Fisher (24, one goal) were also busy, while key defender Lewis Young took a game-high 11 marks to go with 17 touches.

Jack Silvagni (15 disposals) and Jesse Motlop (18, one goal) showed they are prepared to do the hard work with six and seven tackles respectively, while Josh Honey (11 disposals, five tackles, five clearances) was also hard at the ball.

SSP ruckman Hudson O'Keefe kicked one goal as did Harry Lemmey.

Lachie Cowan (16 disposals) and Lochie O'Brien (14) played their part while category B rookie Domanic Akuei had nine touches.

Learn More 12:05

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Perth v Peel Thunder at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday June 17, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

Rookie key forward Sebit Kuek kicked six goals for Peel in the club’s 19-point win against Perth on Saturday.

The 199cm Kenyan refugee is having a strong season in front of goals and will be making an argument for a senior position considering Freo’s current forward woes.

Learn More 02:13

Travis Colyer also kicked a couple of goals from 18 disposals and Nathan Wilson slotted one from 15 touches.

Former Sun Josh Corbett (13 disposals, eight marks) and Tom Emmett (16, seven) also hit the scoreboard with one goal apiece.

Corey Wagner finished the day with 19 disposals and seven marks

Forgotten defender Joel Hamling took six marks to go with 12 disposals, rookie ruckman Liam Reidy had five inside 50s from 15 disposals and 23 hitouts, and fellow rookie Karl Worner got his hands on the ball 14 times.

Josh Draper (eight disposals, six marks) and Hugh Davies (nine, five) contributed to the win.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Frankston at GMHBA Stadium, Friday June 16, 7.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Promising forward Oliver Dempsey put his hand up for a berth in the senior side with a dominant performance in Geelong's two-point thriller over Frankston.

The 20-year-old, who has made three AFL appearances this season (including two as the starting sub), was excellent with three goals from 24 disposals as well as taking seven marks.

Dempsey was selected with pick No.15 in the 2021 rookie draft and recently signed a two-year contract extension to remain at the Cats.

Learn More 01:14

Geelong's mid-season recruit Mitch Hardie had an impressive debut with 21 disposals and eight tackles, while Sam Simpson also collected 21 touches. Brandan Parfitt and Mitch Knevitt each had 20.

Cooper Whyte was also in the action with 19 disposals and rookie-listed Osca Riccardi booted a goal from his 11 touches.

Rhys Stanley made his return from a fractured eye socket with 30 hitouts and 12 disposals.

Rhys Stanley in action during the R13 VFL match between Geelong and Frankston at GMHBA Stadium on June 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Gold Coast at Genis Steel Oval, Sunday June 18, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Southport at Tom Wills Oval, Saturday June 17, 12.25pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

Greater Western Sydney was too strong in its 49-point win over Southport on Saturday.

Forward James Peatling was among everything and could be in line for a senior recall following his outstanding performance. He finished with a game-high 35 touches, eight marks, nine clearances, five tackles and a goal.

After being dropped from the top tier side, midfielder Josh Fahey collected a solid 20 disposals, seven marks and one goal, while ruckman Matt Flynn finished with 24 disposals and 10 marks to go with his 13 hitouts.

Wade Derksen was the focal point in attack, kicking four goals and reeling in nine marks, while Max Gruzewski kicked three majors.

Learn More 01:30

Defender Isaac Cumming had plenty of the ball and finished with 29 touches and eight marks.

First-year player Harry Rowston had 24 possessions and kicked one goal, Jacob Wehr also booted one goal and had 14 touches, while Leek Aleer (15 touches, five marks) was also strong.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg Lions v North Melbourne at Piranha Park, Sunday June 18, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Norwood v Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval, Sunday June 18, 2.10pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Port Adelaide's clash

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Sandringham at Swinburne Centre, Saturday June 17, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

It was another good from performance at state league level from Tom Brown as the young Tiger keeps pushing for a senior debut.

Brown was Richmond’s leading ballwinner in the club’s 32-point win over Sandringham on Saturday, gathering 29 disposals.

Sam Banks was also a standout with 27 touches and one goal, while key forward prospect Kaelan Bradtke kicked two.

The Tigers' two mid-season draftees both played well, Matthew Coulthard kicking two goals from 14 disposals, and James Trezise racking up 20 touches.

Learn More 01:08

On his return from injury Ivan Soldo was solid with 13 disposals, 32 hitouts and six clearances, Bigoa Nyuon helping out with the tapwork and finishing with eight touches.

Thomson Dow was busy with 22 disposals and four clearances, but Tyler Sonsie (10 disposals) and Steely Green (eight) were relatively quiet.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Sandringham at Swinburne Centre, Saturday June 17, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

After playing the first 11 games of the year at AFL level, Ben Paton is looking for a quick return and did his chances no harm in Sandringham’s 32-point loss to Richmond on Saturday, finishing with a game-high 35 disposals.

Jack Bytel maintained his good VFL form with 26 touches, six clearances and one goal, while ruckman Max Heath also slotted a goal from his 15 disposals and game-high nine marks.

Jack Bytel from downtown, to keep @sandyzebs on the game 🦓



If you can't get to a game, catch all the Smithy’s VFL and rebel VFLW action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/ksO4aqQC0D — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 17, 2023

Fellow ruckman Tom Campbell had 14 disposals and 23 hitouts.

Zaine Cordy (13 disposals), James Van Es (11, seven marks) and Leo Connolly (19, five clearances) all did their bit.

Key forward/ruck prospect Isaac Keeler had his opportunities in front of goal but finished with 0.3, while rookie Jack Peris slotted a major and laid a team-high five tackles.

Oscar Adams (nine disposals) and Ollie Hotton (10) were quiet.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday June 17, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Sydney was completely outclassed in its match against Brisbane in a tough day at the office at Brighton Homes Arena, going down by 111 points.

The Lions were ruthless and kept the Swans to just four goals for the game, with three of those coming in the second term.

Dylan Stephens led the way for the Swans to finish with 28 disposals, six clearances and four tackles.

Learn More 14:58

After being dropped from the senior team, Ryan Clarke responded with a solid 25-disposal, six-clearance effort.

Lachlan McAndrew was completely dominant in the ruck, finishing with 47 hitouts, while Jaiden Magor was strong with a team-high seven marks to go with his 19 touches.

Corey Warner (20 disposals, four clearances) Hugo Hall-Kahan (12 touches, six tackles) and Will Gould (17 possessions, six marks) all toiled hard in the tough loss.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Footscray at DSV Stadium, Saturday June 17, 3.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Ruckman Jordon Sweet was, well, huge for Footscray in its 30-point win over Williamstown on Saturday, finishing the day with 53 hitouts, 14 touches and eight clearances.

Swingman Buku Khamis helped out in the ruck and found time to kick two goals from 14 disposals.

Category B rookie Cody Raak was the Dogs' main scorer with three goals, while pressure forward Charlie Clarke kicked one and laid five tackles.

Learn More 01:23

Hayden Crozier (18 disposals, six tackles) and Luke Cleary (10, five) also put plenty of pressure on, and mid-season draftee Caleb Poulter (19 disposals) was busy.

Josh Bruce found the football 15 times, Ryan Gardner nine and Jedd Busslinger eight in a solid defence that kept the Seagulls at bay.

Harvey Gallagher kicked a long goal, but along with Arthur Jones and Roarke Smith, had a quiet day.